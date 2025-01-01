Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Amee Covarrubias

Consultant Engineer

Amee is a queer Latina software engineer with roots in the San Francisco Bay Area, USA, and now making her home in Madrid. Her journey into tech was preceded by a career in social justice and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), where she served as Head of DEI for various organizations.

 

Her lived experience profoundly shapes how she holds space and champions inclusive environments within the tech world and beyond. Amee's path to coding led her to Code for America, where she helped to lead homelessness initiatives through technology. She has since contributed to a range of impactful projects.

