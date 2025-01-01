Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Abigail Bangser
Alumni

Abigail Bangser

Quality Analyst

I have been working as a Quality Analyst with Thoughtworks since 2012. While I have never focused on a specific specialty, I always focused on bridging the gap between the different development team roles. Currently that includes a focus on Continuous Integration and Delivery as a business concern and highlighting Cross Functional Requirements (in particular Accessibility) as early as possible so that we can build the software right in a cost effective way.

 

Before coming to Thoughtworks I worked in real estate investments and really enjoy staying active in youth lacrosse coaching.

 

