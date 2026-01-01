Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Abdul Kadeer Jeelani, Thoughtworks

Abdul Kader Jeelani

AI & Digital Transformation Leader | Lead Consultant

I've been been building software systems for the past 17+ years in various technologies across various domains; I'm particularly passionate about
building platforms and scaling.

 

I was part of the team that developed the award-winning Thoughtworks developer platform NEO. I also built a bespoke data access management solution to help secure data assets across the enterprise.

 

I'm currently working in agentic enterprise transformation, building core platforms that help organizations build, manage and run
agents securely at scale.

