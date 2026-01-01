Abhishek Sharma Experience Designer

I am a design and product strategist specializing in architecting scalable, intuitive digital experiences across SaaS, enterprise software, supply chain and financial domains. Operating at the intersection of business viability and technical feasibility, I collaborate with cross-functional product and engineering teams to translate complex user behaviors into clear, high-impact systems logic.



Beyond traditional workflows, I am deeply focused on the intersection of human design and algorithmic collaboration, leveraging designer-centric AI to accelerate product discovery, optimize systemic workflows, and de-risk complex design decisions. Outside of product architecture, I am driven by music, continuous learning and exploring new horizons in system design.