The agentic difference
If 2024 was the year GenAI moved into the mainstream, in 2025, agentic AI looks set to usurp its place as the main driver of great business expectations. Search engine traffic and the chatter everywhere from corporate earnings calls to pickleball courts show a surge in interest in agentic AI solutions. New products and tools from the likes of NVIDIA and Microsoft have fueled anticipation about agentic AI’s potentially transformative impact for enterprises. Even some of the excitement that accompanied the bombshell release of DeepSeek’s low-cost, high-performance R1 model was sparked by its potential to exhibit reasoning behaviors that can set the stage for agentic AI.
Agentic AI appearing on the corporate earnings agenda
Despite agentic AI being new to most companies, research already points to rising real-world momentum. One recent survey of senior IT decision-makers in the US found almost half were already adopting AI agents in their enterprises, while another 33% were actively evaluating agentic AI solutions.
Yet some of the misconceptions surrounding the technology, as well as the investment and challenges involved, argue for caution in agentic AI decision-making and deployment. In this issue of Perspectives, experts with hands-on experience in agentic AI share insights on navigating this evolving space, and balancing its potential with the real risks for enterprises.
Even what constitutes agentic AI – and an AI agent - is still up for debate. But in general, it refers to GenAI-based models that can grasp and work through complex, multi-layered problems with a degree of autonomy.
As Prasanna Pendse, Global VP of AI Strategy at Thoughtworks, points out, ‘agent’ has a double meaning, referring to something that takes action in the real world, and has the agency to do so on behalf of others.
“Robotic agents have been around for a long time; think of the Roomba vacuum cleaners that learn to adapt to their owners’ homes,” he says. “GenAI has allowed us to imagine what a robot could be in the ambiguous, changing, volatile digital world. Agentic AI means the robot is able to deal with uncertainty by itself, to be more resilient and adaptive to the input it receives and still achieve its task. The other development is that the robot doesn't need to be physical anymore – it can live on the cloud. That is how we imagine agentic AI - autonomous robots in the cloud doing things for us, but we aren’t there yet.”
Shayan Mohanty, Thoughtworks’ Head of AI Research, advises thinking of the current incarnation of agentic AI as a GenAI-powered large language model with a layer of code on top. This governs how the model makes its way through the various elements of a process or system – and critically, enables it to do so reliably, and independently.
"To use booking travel as an example, you might be able to ask GenAI to brainstorm destinations with you and get a response. But agentic AI can plan out and book your entire vacation."
“To use booking travel as an example, you might be able to ask GenAI to brainstorm destinations with you and get a response,” he explains. “But agentic AI can plan out and book your entire vacation. It's up to the model and the system to figure out how to navigate through the steps to perform the task you’ve outlined, even if that task is somewhat ambiguous.”
Sarang Kulkarni, Tech Principal at Thoughtworks, notes earlier versions of AI were governed entirely by specifically defined, static workflows. While agents still require these to an extent, they can also take more initiative to interpret a goal, and select the tools needed to get the job done.
“Agents are also able to break down complex problems into simpler ones, then check the results, creating feedback loops and changing course where necessary - much like a human would do,” Kulkarni says.
Understanding the use cases
An automated virtual workforce that can be set loose to take over even complex jobs may sound like a manager’s dream. However, this vision is still far from reality. According to one study, while nearly 60% of enterprises expect agents to move quickly from prototype to production, just 30% actually see that happen. Thoughtworks experts advise business leaders to approach agentic AI with modest hopes, and a degree of skepticism.
“Time and cost are significant challenges,” Pendse notes. “When you hear companies like OpenAI talk about AI agent employees, they rarely mention specific timelines, or how expensive that can be.”
Pendse estimates the total costs of training, and maintaining, a workplace-ready AI agent employee from scratch would run into the tens, possibly even hundreds of millions of dollars, making it impractical beyond demonstrations or VC-funded businesses looking to achieve economies of scale - like OpenAI.
Most of the hype around agentic AI is rooted in its perceived potential to reduce costs by automating the resolution of repeatable problems, Mohanty notes. Indeed, there’s evidence of such results from early adopters like DHL and Siemens, which reportedly slashed maintenance costs by 20% after deploying agentic AI models to analyze sensor data from machines used in manufacturing operations.
Examples like these have mobilized venture capital funds to pour money into the space, with funding to agentic AI startups more than doubling year-over-year in 2024, according to CB Insights. That’s helped foster a raft of agentic AI companies that are rapidly maturing.
Agentic AI solutions providers are ready for prime-time
This also means there’s a lot riding on agentic AI’s success. “For VC funds to exit their investments, they need to create the narrative that this is the next big thing,” Mohanty says. “Hardware and cloud companies also need these agents to go live in order for their compute to be consumed. Everybody is aligned in seeing the potential value; the question is how easy, and how expensive that value is to realize. And even though progress is rapidly accelerating, the answer is still largely TBC.”
One issue is that the engineering effort required to realize the promise of full autonomy is still high. Mohanty advises enterprises keen to put agentic AI to use to look for processes governed by well-defined workflows with a clear succession of steps or states – in engineering terms, ‘state machines.’
“In customer support interactions, people are often operating against a script that has a decision tree structure – that’s basically a state machine,” he explains. “Building a model on top of that and engineering a system around it is relatively straightforward, as you’re essentially taking something that's written in narrative form and turning it into code.”
For Pendse, the biggest gains from agentic AI are realized when it accelerates repetitive tasks and access to information.
“Let's say that you need to file tickets every day, if you’re, for example, working in a bank analyzing loan applications from wealthy people,” he says. “You need to understand if these people are politically exposed, whether there are reputational risks involved in doing business with them, if the assets they claim to own are really theirs, potentially across languages and jurisdictions and different ways to access and authenticate data. Agentic AI can automate aspects of that, to help you reach conclusions and do your job more efficiently.”
While the path isn’t always straightforward, Pendse also sees significant potential for businesses when multiple agents are able to work in concert.
“The reality is always going to lag our expectations, but that doesn't mean there isn’t value to be had,” he says. “Typically a single agent is of limited use as it will only perform one task well; the dream is a multi-agent system that can be assigned various complex tasks. The agents then coordinate to formulate a plan of action, figure out which agents are best placed to address each component; assign roles; verify what works and what doesn’t, and iterate and improve until the task is done.”
Thoughtworks has helped implement such a system at one major technology company, designed to improve the understanding and optimization of GPU allocations in a computing-intensive environment. Drawing on telemetry from a number of different systems, “these agents have to figure out based on the questions that are asked where to find the answers, and put them together in an accessible way, with accuracy,” Kulkarni explains.
Thoughtworks also collaborated with the global pharmaceutical company, Bayer, to develop agents that act as research assistants in the painstaking process of drug discovery. The associated research requirements are significant, often involving the scouring of internal preclinical knowledge and other sources for evidence from previous studies in similar fields. However, the sheer volume of information is so extensive that no human can realistically access or remember all of it.
The agents designed by Thoughtworks trawl rapidly through data from historical studies, enabling drugmakers to retrieve relevant information efficiently and accelerate decision-making “In a sense its assistive memory of all the preclinical knowledge that has been generated by Bayer,” Kulkarni says. “Involving agents in the process significantly speeds up time to decision.”
This is an example of how agentic AI can save not just time, but substantial costs by helping prevent the unnecessary repetition of tests or data-driven de-risking of drug development programs. “Finding the right information, in the right place, at the right time, is crucial in this context,” says Pendse.
The agents in the system have been developed to handle complex inquiries, synthesize responses, and verify that all necessary information is available before presenting it to the user in the required format.
“Data scientists previously had to run multiple SQL queries that took days or weeks to produce insights that are now generated in seconds,” says Kulkarni. The system has also proven capable of flagging discrepancies or data inconsistencies in study annotations that might otherwise go unnoticed
Thoughtworks (along with Bayer) is also deploying a multi-agent writing assistant. One agent acts as a researcher, accessing thousands of historical reports and the preclinical database When a user needs to generate a report based on these specific studies, the first agent determines what information to extract. Another agent then synthesizes that information into a report tailored to the desired format and target audience. A third agent reviews and fact-checks the report, ensuring accuracy before it is finalized. This collaborative approach streamlines reporting and enhances reliability.
“I see tremendous potential in expanding the use of multi-agent writing assistants to various use cases. By leveraging these agents, we can free up resources for our scientists to focus on important tasks instead of drafting documents. This technology significantly enhances our ability to manage and synthesize vast amounts of data, ensuring that we generate accurate and comprehensive reports efficiently,” says Annika Kreuchwig, Senior Data Scientist in Preclinical Development at Bayer.
The power and diverse capabilities of multi-agent systems are the reason they are a major area of research at Thoughtworks AI Labs, where experts are aiming to work out some of the challenges that come with them.
“There are questions of latency, like how long it takes to get an answer if you're talking to 17 different agents,” Pendse says. “And then there's the question of costs; dependency on OpenAI’s APIs and tokens can become expensive. Due to multiplier effects, the reliability of a system declines with the more parts you add to it. Our research focus is on how to make these agents more reliable, because if you can improve the reliability of one, then the reliability of the whole system increases.”
Confronting the risks
Thoughtworks’ experiences have convinced experts like Kulkarni that agentic AI will soon impact all industries, though some will be affected sooner than others.
“Software, where agents are already writing code that only needs to be verified by humans, is one example,” he says. “We also see huge potential value in healthcare, helping doctors study images and produce interpretations, along with the connotations for patients. The initial industries and roles affected will mostly be those where people sit in front of computers, but agentic AI will also move to the physical and industrial environment.”
With rising adoption come risks. Occasional instances of chatbots going ‘rogue,’ such as a recent case where Google’s Gemini AI assistant responded to a user with threatening messages, have shown autonomous agents can be unpredictable and ultimately hard to control – and perhaps even worse, subject to manipulation.
“This is the first time we're building software that theoretically could be socially engineered,” Mohanty points out. “It’s a brand new security paradigm that we find ourselves in. Hallucinations, disregarding certain instructions, being misaligned and producing outputs that are not in line with a company's beliefs or code of conduct – there are a lot of different ways these systems can go wrong.”
"This is the first time we're building software that theoretically could be socially engineered. It’s a brand new security paradigm that we find ourselves in."
The most recent edition of public relations firm Edelman’s benchmark Trust Barometer highlights business use of AI as an area where public trust is lacking and that has the potential to fuel more grievances. This underlines the need for companies to tread carefully.
“If you have an agent that you're enabling, implicitly or explicitly, to perform a bunch of actions touching on a bunch of systems, you have to be able to trust it,” says Mohanty. “If it’s booking a vacation for you, knowing that it’s not going to bankrupt you is an important thing. What if it takes a hard left somewhere in the process and accidentally books everything on a private jet? The trust piece is missing at the moment - even academics haven’t really decided on the metrics that we should care about.”
One of the first problem areas many businesses run across is privacy and security, given how essential data is to building competent AI systems.
“A lot of times when models are training, they'll need access to specific data,” notes Kulkarni. “If your organization has personal information stored where it’s not supposed to be, the agent might gain access to all of it, and pull that data into the training process.”
Pendse also points out agentic AI can come with perception risks. “If you’re saying that you’re going to lay off so many people, or if your employees feel like their jobs are under threat, that will almost certainly impact their morale and productivity,” he says.
In using agentic AI some amount of downside is inevitable. The question is whether the risk is acceptable, or worth the payoff, and the answer may depend on the circumstances.
“It might be yes if it’s being deployed in the back office, but not in the context of customer support, or the front end of your website, where you’re interacting with the public and sales prospects,” says Mohanty.
“Every organization has its own risk profile and appetite,” he adds. “Financial services and pharmaceuticals for instance, are often more conservative, but interestingly, are also the most forward-leaning in terms of experimentation with agentic AI, because they don't want to be caught unaware. There’s a lot of experimentation but nothing’s been rolled out in a big way because the risks are very, very hard to quantify at the moment.”
“There’s still an evaluation gap, in terms of knowing whether the AI is doing what it's supposed to do, and whether it’s reliable or not,” agrees Pendse. “In the industry, there’s no right answer or one way to get to this point. Some of our research is focused on finding the mathematical underpinnings of this in a way that you can put a number on the risk, so you’re not dependent on interpretation to say whether it’s real or not.”
For now, Pendse advises enterprises to adopt a risk framework for agentic AI, much like those that are seen in other critical functions.
“Think of it as a chart, with probability on the y axis and impact on the x axis, where you plot each decision or event in terms of the likelihood and severity,” he explains. “If there’s a high probability something is going to go wrong or if it would have a huge impact – like a data leak that could cost 4 percent of your annual revenue, or result in someone going to jail - it should probably be avoided. Safety is more about where you use AI and the controls you put in place than the AI itself.”
Frameworks can help enterprises map out AI risks
Kulkarni recommends companies seek a balance between more ‘traditional’ AI where systems follow strictly defined scripts and workflows and are therefore relatively contained, and the brave new world of full autonomy and agency. “Confidently moving into production requires a sweet spot between those two extremes,” he says.
As many of the challenges that arise are rooted in the ‘black box’ nature of some systems, Thoughtworks and others are taking steps to make agentic AI more deterministic and explainable. In Thoughtworks’ multi-agent report writing assistant, for example, virtually every line generated by the system is accompanied by a citation showing where the conclusion came from, and work is ongoing to make this information even easier to access and understand.
“We need to build in explorability, to allow users to view all the steps a system has taken to reach a certain output or conclusion,” says Kulkarni. “The key to trust is making everything that is happening behind the scenes transparent. We also need to figure out if something goes wrong, who is held accountable, especially when these agents may be deployed in high-impact areas. Is it the person who gave the command? The agent? Or the company who built the agent in the first place?’
Building the right infrastructure and capabilities
The complexities around agentic AI mean it’s best approached after the enterprise’s data platform, and data practices, achieve a certain level of maturity, Thoughtworks experts say.
“In addition to mature architecture, you need data governance and AI governance, as well as a specific tech stack, experience and expertise around these areas,” Kulkarni notes. “Generally, you’ll need to upskill existing people or bring in new people to get that done. You need good quality data, and often a lot of engineering effort to get data into that state.”
"You can get to a simplistic solution that looks and feels good very quickly. But the challenge lies in taking that into production and making it scale, cost effectively, accurately and reliably."
“You can get to a simplistic solution that looks and feels good very quickly,” says Pendse. “But the challenge lies in taking that into production and making it scale, cost effectively, accurately and reliably. That’s likely to require skill sets that you probably haven’t emphasized before. Suddenly you need to understand statistics, calculus, differential equations, linear algebra.”
One obvious solution is to source new talent – but for cost and other reasons, this is rarely as easy as it may seem.
“When you hire new people who bring specialized skills, you need to keep them busy and engaged, on the right number of projects,” Pendse points out. “It requires budgets, linked to business use cases with ROI that, in this context, may be ambiguous. That’s why the answer is likely to be a mix of upskilling internal people, hiring, using contractors, and just buying finished products.”
‘Buy versus build’ is a classic technology dilemma, “and frankly, why companies like Thoughtworks exist to begin with,” says Mohanty. “The market is evolving very rapidly, so it's a question of whether you buy today and potentially get locked into a year-long contract, during which time the entire market can shift. The AI waters are very choppy at the moment.”
Building, meanwhile, has to be done in a relatively flexible way that allows solutions or components to be pulled out or plugged in as new innovations emerge – but this feeds straight back into the talent and capability issue. “Doing that requires context,” Mohanty says. “It requires someone who's been there and done that, and that’s frankly missing from a lot of the industry.”
DeepSeek’s sudden emergence, and the questions it has raised about the products - and pricing models – of the leading incumbents in the AI space served as a timely reminder that most vendors “are trying to sell a particular view of the world that may change in the near future, when there's a step function increase in model capability,” notes Mohanty.
“If you buy off the shelf, you're dependent on how the vendor is growing the product, and their product vision,” agrees Kulkarni. “But if you build, you can define your own trajectory. As the models underneath improve, your system is going to improve automatically, so your ROI is likely to grow drastically over time. If you’re talking about a use case that’s custom to your business, if you want to automate a specific business process - you probably want to think about investing in custom software.”
"Because data is essential to agentic AI models, systems built on unique or proprietary business data—often referred to as high-entropy data—are more likely to generate meaningful outcomes, including more high-entropy data."
“Off-the-shelf language models that have been trained on the entire internet aren’t going to learn anything net new,” says Mohanty. “The important piece is showing the model novel or proprietary data in sufficient quantities that it starts mattering. You can imagine a pharmaceutical company that's sitting on tons of historical clinical data that may not live on the internet - that's a lot of potentially high-entropy, domain-specific data to train on, which means you're further specializing the model for your organization or industry.”
Bought or built, once a system is in place, it can’t be left to operate on its own. Thoughtworks experts emphasize the importance of continuous evaluation, and evolution, of AI agents and their output.
You need to make sure that as a task evolves, you're evolving all the appendages around the agentic system that contribute to that task,” Mohanty explains. “If the way you perform customer support changes, not only does that need to be reflected in the engineering systems, but also in all the testing systems around them, so you’re testing for new behaviors, validating that the model has the right context, access to systems and so on. Agentic AI can’t be seen as a set and forget thing. It’s a system that requires further investment.”
Preparing teams for augmentation
Though the technical and resource hurdles to agentic AI can seem intimidating, the experience of Thoughtworks teams in the field has shown management and adoption can be the bigger challenges. “You can invent all the technology in the world, but it doesn’t matter much if nobody’s able or willing to use it,” notes Pendse. “Not just internally, but also among your customers.”
As with most transformational initiatives, success is that much closer when there’s firm support from the top. Especially with agentic AI, “there’s an executive education angle that needs to keep happening, because at some point, somebody has to make a decision based on either a leap of faith or a bet,” Pendse says. “The bottom line is that if there’s already a well-trodden path to follow, somebody else has already extracted the value from it. If you're looking to extract value, you're going to have to be slashing through the undergrowth for a bit, and that's going to require conviction.”
No less important are the contributions of those working on the ground where functions are targeted for full automation.
“They’re the people who understand how the business processes work, and what the agent should do,” Kulkarni explains. “Your team should be cross functional. You’ll end up needing not just AI engineers, but front and back end developers. If you’re using sensitive data, then you will also need the involvement of people who specialize in data security, to evaluate if or how particular data sets should be used or sent over to the models, and ensure the right contracts are in place with model providers.”
Companies experimenting with agentic AI should also be sensitive to the fact that in many fields, “people are scared,” says Mohanty. “This is a brand new technology that’s poised to take over a lot of jobs, at least in theory.”
The best way to address this apprehension is to be frank about agentic systems’ capabilities and limitations, as well as the contributions they can make.
“Focus on what is possible today, which is making people's jobs a little bit easier,” Pendse recommends. “Maybe at some point, agentic AI will do more magical things, but as soon as you experience it, you'll realize it’s not going to replace anybody's jobs anytime soon. It’s a matter of effectively communicating what it is and what it’s not, and possibly looking at incentive structures to encourage adoption.”
Surveys of workers already using agentic AI have shown they’re quick to recognize the upsides, with a reduction in tedious tasks and faster retrieval of information among the most frequently cited benefits.
The best things agentic AI brings, according to employees
Pendse adds that in places where Thoughtworks has helped clients successfully deploy agents, such as call centers, “what they’re talking about is: How many more customers will this enable you to help? How many more problems can you solve? They’re communicating the additional value that the individual is now bringing, with the help of the system.”
Kulkarni sees agentic AI’s trajectory as an example of Jevons Paradox, which posits that as a resource–like technology–gets more efficient, demand for it increases, encouraging higher consumption overall.
“Whenever there is more automation, and efficiency gains as a result, you’re likely to see demand rising, which results in more work to do, and ultimately more jobs, even if those jobs are different,” he explains. “There are a lot of reasons for optimism.”
“We've seen this before as a species, when things like the computer took over functions that once employed armies of people,” Mohanty says. “We’ll keep innovating, because that's just what humans do. What’s important is to have systems in place that bring the floor up for everybody.”
Agents getting bigger, and better
Thoughtworks experts see agentic AI as one of the forces making it almost inevitable that within the next few years, “every major company is going to have an AI pillar or an AI function,” says Mohanty.
Another push factor is that AI will become a comparatively more straightforward practice. “In some ways, the bar for AI knowledge will be lower - meaning you won’t have to be a data scientist or an AI researcher to understand AI,” Mohanty explains. “A lot of the core concepts are going to be abstracted in the same way that web development became abstracted through the use of frameworks and languages that keep getting reused. That will lead to further implementation of more advanced AI systems like agentic AI.”
Some of the gaps around the data that feeds AI models are also likely to be resolved, as the industry moves towards more standard practices, and a more coherent idea of what ‘good’ data looks like.
“The laws of scaling are not dead,” says Mohanty. “There’s an intrinsic relationship between getting good AI into production and the existence and leverage of data for a domain. Everyone knows that data is valuable, but today, there's still this very basic boots on the ground question around when it makes sense to fine tune a model, versus focusing efforts on writing prompts and getting better at using AI. I think that question will get answered over the next two to three years, and we will have more guidance from an industry level on data and the relationship with AI.”
Kulkarni sees certain industries where agentic AI adoption will be rapid and others where it will face more of a backlash. “There will be places where it will work and places where it won’t,” he says. “But in 2025, every company should at least try agentic AI out. By next year, most industries will have experimented with it, we’ll have more working systems, and more businesses will actually start realizing value.”
"In 2025, every company should at least try agentic AI out. By next year, most industries will have experimented with it, we’ll have more working systems, and more businesses will actually start realizing value."
Software is one industry that agentic AI has the potential to reinvent completely. “The challenge with current AI tools is that while they’re good for small code bases, they still don't work very well when you have large maintenance projects with code bases that are huge and complex,” Kulkarni says. “By next year, we should see more concrete benefits coming out of coding assistants, even in maintenance projects. And as those are 80-90 percent of software industry projects, that’s where real value will emerge.”
Pendse, meanwhile, sees agents getting both more targeted and more capable, as businesses and governments alike race to claim technological higher ground.
“A lot of money is going into training bigger models, but money is also going into taking bigger models and making them smaller and more task specific,” he says. “investment is also being directed into languages and regionalization, notably with sovereign AI initiatives.”
The end result, Pendse believes, will be a thriving ecosystem of task-specific AI startups, with products primed for use in different countries and domains. “We’ll see more domain specialization, such as biology LLMs; task specialization, such as research assistants or travel agents; and data specialization, where models work with certain kinds of documents,” he explains. “All this will redefine the space, drive more specific use cases, and create a more tailored user experience.”
