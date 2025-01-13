This also means there’s a lot riding on agentic AI’s success. “For VC funds to exit their investments, they need to create the narrative that this is the next big thing,” Mohanty says. “Hardware and cloud companies also need these agents to go live in order for their compute to be consumed. Everybody is aligned in seeing the potential value; the question is how easy, and how expensive that value is to realize. And even though progress is rapidly accelerating, the answer is still largely TBC.”

One issue is that the engineering effort required to realize the promise of full autonomy is still high. Mohanty advises enterprises keen to put agentic AI to use to look for processes governed by well-defined workflows with a clear succession of steps or states – in engineering terms, ‘state machines.’

“In customer support interactions, people are often operating against a script that has a decision tree structure – that’s basically a state machine,” he explains. “Building a model on top of that and engineering a system around it is relatively straightforward, as you’re essentially taking something that's written in narrative form and turning it into code.”

For Pendse, the biggest gains from agentic AI are realized when it accelerates repetitive tasks and access to information.

“Let's say that you need to file tickets every day, if you’re, for example, working in a bank analyzing loan applications from wealthy people,” he says. “You need to understand if these people are politically exposed, whether there are reputational risks involved in doing business with them, if the assets they claim to own are really theirs, potentially across languages and jurisdictions and different ways to access and authenticate data. Agentic AI can automate aspects of that, to help you reach conclusions and do your job more efficiently.”

While the path isn’t always straightforward, Pendse also sees significant potential for businesses when multiple agents are able to work in concert.

“The reality is always going to lag our expectations, but that doesn't mean there isn’t value to be had,” he says. “Typically a single agent is of limited use as it will only perform one task well; the dream is a multi-agent system that can be assigned various complex tasks. The agents then coordinate to formulate a plan of action, figure out which agents are best placed to address each component; assign roles; verify what works and what doesn’t, and iterate and improve until the task is done.”

Thoughtworks has helped implement such a system at one major technology company, designed to improve the understanding and optimization of GPU allocations in a computing-intensive environment. Drawing on telemetry from a number of different systems, “these agents have to figure out based on the questions that are asked where to find the answers, and put them together in an accessible way, with accuracy,” Kulkarni explains.

Thoughtworks also collaborated with the global pharmaceutical company, Bayer, to develop agents that act as research assistants in the painstaking process of drug discovery. The associated research requirements are significant, often involving the scouring of internal preclinical knowledge and other sources for evidence from previous studies in similar fields. However, the sheer volume of information is so extensive that no human can realistically access or remember all of it.

The agents designed by Thoughtworks trawl rapidly through data from historical studies, enabling drugmakers to retrieve relevant information efficiently and accelerate decision-making “In a sense its assistive memory of all the preclinical knowledge that has been generated by Bayer,” Kulkarni says. “Involving agents in the process significantly speeds up time to decision.”

This is an example of how agentic AI can save not just time, but substantial costs by helping prevent the unnecessary repetition of tests or data-driven de-risking of drug development programs. “Finding the right information, in the right place, at the right time, is crucial in this context,” says Pendse.