ii. Developing a customer experience platform

﻿Beyond a customer-centric mindset, the other critical ingredient of success in the experience economy is a platform that allows the business to develop, redeploy and build on a range of customer-facing capabilities. “A lot of businesses can build a single app very well, or a website,” Wang says. “But if you look at how much of the work or features that go into that are actually reusable, it’s very little.”





That leaves enterprises vulnerable when customer demands shift or accelerate - which Murray notes is all but inevitable. “The importance of quickly executing is more important than ever because the dynamics in the market change so rapidly,” he says. “The shelf life of ideas has never been shorter.”





An effective customer experience platform equips the enterprise with a standard toolkit that can be drawn on regardless of how demands evolve. While technology-based, a platform is built “not so much around the technology as it is around business capabilities, so you can easily add new technologies as they come about,” Vingrys explains.





With a platform, common capabilities such as payment systems or a recommendation engine “can be repurposed so the business can support different ideas and bring them to market very, very quickly, instead of building those basic things over and over again,” Wang says. “The businesses that are moving faster than others have that sort of thinking set up, and are reusing core tech capabilities in different products.”





Because platforms are broadly standardized, they also provide a basis for more consistent customer experience across the various channels used by the business, even when new channels are added. This consistency is a vital part of demonstrating empathy to the customer, and an area where many businesses continue to fall short.





“Separate mobile and web teams will end up creating very different experiences for customers using the mobile versus the web application when there’s no consistent business capability, like a single e-commerce solution, to draw on,” notes Vingrys.





According to Murray, a robust customer experience platform incorporates three basic layers – design experience, product strategy and the application programming interfaces (APIs) -- that come together to deliver key customer touchpoints.





Investing in all of these, he says, creates a “single source of truth that allows you to deliver a consistent brand and experience through your touchpoints - but also gives you a lot of flexibility and resilience to leverage different aspects of the platform as you deliver experiences on top of it.” In other words, an engine of customer engagement, and, by extension, brand equity.