Observability insights

Modern distributed computer systems have given rise to a seeming unlimited set of ill-defined failure modes. So when something goes wrong, finding the root cause can be tough.


To make sense of this new paradigm, we need to shift mindset, moving from monitoring to observability — our ability to determine the internal states of our systems from their outputs.

Pineapple on pizza is the worst

A weed, as any gardener knows, is just a plant that sprouts where the grower doesn’t want it. It isn't inherently bad or harmful, it just belongs in a different ecosystem. The same can be said of unsolicited online content, and even of that most contentious of domestic invaders - pineapple on pizza.

