Cloud economics is the study of the costs, benefits and business value of cloud adoption. For banks, it goes beyond IT savings, it’s about aligning cloud spend with strategic goals such as scalability, agility, regulatory compliance and improved customer experience. A strong cloud economics strategy helps financial institutions balance innovation with financial accountability.
60% of banks overshoot cloud budgets. You don’t have to.
Banks don’t fail cloud migrations. They fail cloud economics. Take back control with the 3-6-9-3 framework.
Cloud adoption is nearly universal, but unpredictable bills and rising AI workloads are stretching budgets.
The cloud economics playbook for financial services delivers a practical guide to cloud cost management for banks with strategies that strengthen governance, improve efficiency and free up funds for innovation and growth.
Inside the playbook
- 3 cloud services
Understand serverless, managed and self-hosted services and when each offers the best balance of cost, flexibility and control.
- 6 pitfalls
Avoid the most common traps from overprovisioning and hidden transfer fees to outdated ways of working that drive cloud budgets off track.
- 9 strategies
Apply proven tactics like commitments, rightsizing, autoscaling, storage tuning and FinOps dashboards to reduce spend and improve efficiency.
- 3 pillars of governance
Adopt governance practices that align finance, tech and business to make cloud spend transparent, predictable and value-driven.
FAQs
Cloud banking refers to delivering banking services and operations on cloud-based infrastructure instead of legacy, on-premises systems. This shift enables banks to modernize core systems, adopt open banking infrastructure, integrate fintech partners and improve resilience. By leveraging cloud computing in banking, institutions can accelerate digital transformation while optimizing cost efficiency.
Examples of cloud economics in banking include:
Cost optimization: A global bank saved millions by using cloud cost management tools to eliminate underutilized resources.
Agility gains: A retail bank migrated payment systems to the cloud, reducing time-to-market for new products from months to weeks.
Risk reduction: A regional bank improved compliance and reporting by adopting FinOps practices for cloud consumption.
These case studies show how cloud economics for banks translates into measurable ROI, not just lower bills.