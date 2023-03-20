Gradle build optimization: from five minutes to one minute (part one)

1. Caching the Downloaded Dependencies

In order to reuse the downloaded dependencies, there are two main things that need to be done.

1.1 Reusing the Build Caches Locally

We considered alternatives such as docker build cache and gradle dependency cache. Compared to docker build cache, which will be invalidated on any changes to the file content, gradle dependency cache appears to be smarter. Gradle has its logic to decide whether the dependencies can be reused. With gradle dependency cache, adding a new dependency in build.gradle file will trigger gradle downloading only the new dependency, while with docker build cache, because it’s checking the file change and invalidating the whole layer, it will cause a download of all the dependencies.

With gradle caches on CI agents, all we need to do is to mount the gradle cache to the build container.

docker run -v $(pwd):/app -v "$HOME/.gradle:/root/.gradle" -w /app eclipse-temurin:11-jre ./gradlew clean build

With this solution, our gradle build time came to one minute seven seconds. We can reuse the downloaded caches as much as possible, which will be much more efficient than leveraging docker build cache. In this way, if we reformat some of our business code, all the caches are fully reused, which results in a super fast build. Even when we added a new dependency, the new build only took one minute fifty-one seconds in total, which was only slightly slower than the fully cached version. Compared to invalidating all the build layers, this is far more efficient. As a result, leveraging gradle caches became our final solution.

However, those benefits required a lot of conditions. The main one is that the CI agents are required to have recently executed the same pipeline. If the repo is not in a very active state, we can rarely take advantage of the improvement, because the CI agents are usually cleaned up or replaced periodically. Without cache, the pipeline will still need five minutes.

1.2 Sharing the Caches across the CI Agents

Sharing caches or files across the CI agents is a common requirement for CI tools. A lot of pipeline services can pass artifacts across different agents through their native features. Besides, manually uploading to and downloading from a shared place, such as a static server or AWS S3 bucket, is also a feasible solution. To do that, defining a dedicated hook script around the build step, or wrapping it within a plugin are all achievable ways. As long as these costs are lower than downloading the fresh dependencies, they are good solutions.

Adding the average time of fifteen seconds for uploading and downloading the caches, we got a total time of one minute twenty-two seconds, which is still fast enough. Up to now, we can benefit from the caches for almost every build, even if the CI agent is a totally new one.







In the next part, we’ll explore other potential solutions.