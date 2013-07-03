Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Get better in 90 seconds: Part 2 - Why is Cycle Time important?

Ethan Teng
Published: July 03, 2013 

In this video series we explore ways you can deliver faster and how cycle time can play a significant role in getting you there. In Part 1 we started with the basics - What is Cycle Time? In this part we examine why Cycle Time is important and how we can use it to fine-tune our delivery process.

Part 1: What is Cycle Time?

Part 3: Mingle + Cycle Time Analytics

How do you know you've improved? Look at your cycle time

Disclaimer: The statements and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the positions of Thoughtworks.

