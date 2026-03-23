Last week in AI | 23 March

Welcome to Last Week in AI. Danilo was away for last week’s livestream so I was very lucky to be joined by Ricardo Teixeira, a Principal Data Architect at Thoughtworks.

On this week’s show we spent a lot of time discussing NVIDIA's GTC conference, which we think showcased a massive leap in both hardware and software integration. The Vera Rubin platform news — which looks like an expansion beyond a chip to something more akin to an “AI factory in a box — was particularly notable, suggesting that NVIDIA is continuing to redefine its products and how it distributes them to its ever-growing customer base.