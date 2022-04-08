Gearing up for the metaverse: real-world (part two)

Part one of this two-part blog attempted to define what metaverse is and what it could become. Part two will discuss how metaverse, without effective rules and regulations, standards and practices raises cause for concern.

Transforming ourselves and the world

Metaverse is already in existence. Just like when we connect to the Internet, we are knowingly or unknowingly becoming ‘live’ to that world and our apps are ready to ‘talk.’ Metaverse, otherwise called tomorrow’s Internet will be even more immersive, where we will ‘enter’ the realm and change ourselves and the world in the process.

Let us delve into a few metaverse use cases that explain the immersive quality of the tech.

Towards a location agnostic workplace

Recent times have rendered work locations to become irrelevant for many businesses. There exist different modes of work: work from home, hybrid and work from anywhere. As a result, there is a growing need for tools and technology that can make work environments, location agnostic.

Metaverse has the potential to smoothen this transition for both enterprises and consumers. ‘Working from metaverse’ could become commonplace – powered by what Microsoft Mesh or Meta’s Horizon World are already facilitating.

With this move, enterprises and consumers will expect the ability to remotely leverage advice and inputs from experts. Companies will also be able to engage with a digital replica or avatar of their employees alongside digital copies of nearly everything for easy hands-free transitions. More importantly, metaverse will allow such work environments to scale and be ‘carried’ to anywhere and everywhere (wearables connecting an employee to metaverse). Interestingly, an environment in metaverse is eco-friendly and sustainable – running on low operating costs.

The power to skill and reskill

According to Global Talent Crunch, by 2023, 75 percent of the global workforce will be millennials. Unsurprisingly, traditional methods of onboarding and training will become outdated. Increasing enterprise complexity will also push ahead new ways of working like co-working with machines. Workforce safety compliance requirements will add to the complexity.

Metaverse-enabled onboarding and training over remote collaboration will solve some of these challenges. The future of both work and the workforce will be more metaverse-ready and emerging tech like XR will help manage enterprise complexity.







Providing self-sustainability

Metaverse’s key characteristic is its ability to create a new economy of creators and co-creators. Metaverse is expected to fund content creators transparently, with Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). For example, take the sale of the GIF Nyan Cat for USD $600K.

NFT technology will allow metaverse users to own digital assets and trade them on marketplaces where the original creator will receive a royalty for every transaction. In anticipation, there is a surge in the number of marketplaces including Cryptopunks, Hashmasks, SuperRare, Rarible, Sandbox, NFTically and WazirX. We expect this marketplace to only grow.





However, NFTs are still nascent and do not match the needed scale for metaverse. Looking at current loopholes in the infrastructure and the legal system, investment in NFT still has to develop before we see more investments in them.

Hosting land deals and events

Metaverse could enable the trading of virtual real estate. People could buy/sell virtual land on metaverse, build houses and buildings, sell or rent it, earn from advertisements on their property and more. Decentraland is a good example of this.

Just as with physical properties, people will own properties in metaverse. Events and concerts could be hosted at these locations on the new tech platform. Today, there are a number of virtual reality events taking place around the world from convocations to award shows to virtual conferences to concerts and more.