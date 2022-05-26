A guide for successful client assessments and discoveries (part 2) - delivery

Client readiness and willingness Discuss with the client to understand the objective of the assessment/discovery, if they have the resources to implement the recommendations or if it is just a check-list activity.

Execution over procrastination Implement recommendations in thin slices to ensure the project momentum is maintained.

Identify quick wins There may be procedural procurement formalities involved to begin the next phase. If possible, identify quick wins that can be executed to showcase impact and maintain momentum – ensuring confidence and buy-in to execute the larger roadmap.

Identify allies Identify allies within the functional teams and other stakeholder groups who can help in securing/expediting the next phase.