Is your data infrastructure ready

for autonomous AI agents?

In this exclusive episode of the Skift Take Sessions podcast, recorded live at the Skift Data & AI Summit, Rob Drotar, Industry Principal at Thoughtworks, delves into the profound transformations Artificial Intelligence is bringing to travel distribution and infrastructure.



Discover the strategic approaches that commercial aviation leaders must adopt to navigate the new era of "Business-to-Agent" (B2A) interactions, where distribution systems must be optimized to serve autonomous AI agents rather than just human travelers. The conversation addresses the urgent need to modernize legacy systems and orchestrate real-time data to mitigate the risk of losing direct customer ownership when AI handles the discovery and booking process.



What you will learn:

