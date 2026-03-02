Enabling seamless and secure financial data sharing through open banking integration

Bringing secure financial data sharing to property transactions

REA Group is a global property tech leader providing innovative services that transform how properties are bought, sold, rented, managed and financed — empowering agents, brokers, property seekers and homeowners to connect with each other and transact efficiently.

Over the years, REA Group has tackled many of the biggest and most persistent challenges that lead to negative experiences in property transactions. However, until recently, there was one area that had eluded it: enabling secure financial data sharing between brokers and customers.

The introduction of Open Banking presented a unique opportunity to change that. Open Banking provides a secure, government-regulated framework for safe financial data sharing between customers and third parties. By adopting it, REA Group could significantly mitigate risks, reduce costs and redefine property broker and customer experiences.