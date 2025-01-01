The AWS and Thoughtworks difference

Thoughtworks helps government agencies increase agility and deliver adaptive, innovative services by working with them to develop digital transformation strategies aligned to policy and functional objectives, and then helping them modernize their applications and legacy platforms.

An AWS Premier Services Partner with years of technical knowledge of AWS platforms and offerings, Thoughtworks’ government practice has been helping public sector organizations and government agencies improve their services, optimize their operations, and reduce IT expenditure through the power of AWS Cloud for over 10 years.