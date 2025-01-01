Public service providers are under intense pressure to evolve. The need to transform and find efficiencies is ever-increasing, with demand for improved services battling a reduction in available funds and resources.
We combine years of strategic transformation knowledge with lean product innovation to help our clients challenge their current service models. Our experienced teams understand the need to bring policy, technology and service delivery together, with a relentless focus on value creation and citizen welfare.
The AWS and Thoughtworks difference
Thoughtworks helps government agencies increase agility and deliver adaptive, innovative services by working with them to develop digital transformation strategies aligned to policy and functional objectives, and then helping them modernize their applications and legacy platforms.
An AWS Premier Services Partner with years of technical knowledge of AWS platforms and offerings, Thoughtworks’ government practice has been helping public sector organizations and government agencies improve their services, optimize their operations, and reduce IT expenditure through the power of AWS Cloud for over 10 years.
Data Mesh for Public Sector: whitepaper with AWS
Singapore is one of the few smart nations in the world, placing digital transformation at the centre of every Government function. Specifically, data has been recognized by the Government as the fuel for digital transformation. Data sharing is key to becoming a data driven nation. Without a trustable and resilient data sharing framework, it’s not possible to bootstrap new initiatives and policies quickly. A good decentralized data sharing framework becomes very essential to engage citizens and private entities to contribute effectively to the nation. Download our white paper on how Data Mesh, a domain driven approach rooted in organizational change can support the Government's strategy on trusted data sharing.
Thoughtworks has been the strategic partner we needed to tackle our innovation agenda and address legacy challenges, making tremendous contributions with delivery, upskilling, process and capabilities improvements for this program.
