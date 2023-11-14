Thoughtworks to Participate at Upcoming Conferences

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, today announced that it will take part in the following conferences with the investment community:

RBC Capital Markets

TIMT Conference

New York, NY

Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Fireside at 9:20 - 9:50 a.m. ET

Wedbush Securities

IT Services Virtual Conference

Virtual

Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Fireside at 11:00 – 11:30 a.m. CT

Wolfe Research

Small and Mid-Cap Conference

New York, NY

Thursday, December 7, 2023

Meetings only

TD Cowen

IT Services & Digital Engineering Services Summit

Virtual

Monday, December 11, 2023

12:30 - 1:05 p.m. CT

Timing and participation may be subject to change.

Webcast information will be available at https://investors.thoughtworks.com







Supporting resources:

Keep up with Thoughtworks news by visiting the company’s website.

Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

- ### - <TWKS915>

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are over 11,000 Thoughtworkers strong across 51 offices in 18 countries. For 30 years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

Thoughtworks uses and intends to continue to use our investor relations website at https://investors.thoughtworks.com and social media, @thoughtworks on X, formerly Twitter, and LinkedIn, as a means of publicly disclosing material information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation Fair Disclosure. Investors should monitor these channels in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls and webcasts.

Investor contact:

Rob Muller, global head of investor relations

Email: investor-relations@thoughtworks.com

Media contact:

Linda Horiuchi, global head of public relations

Email: linda.horiuchi@thoughtworks.com

Phone: +1 (646) 581-2568