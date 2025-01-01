XConf APAC 2024

Recording are now available.
Join us for XConf APAC - Singapore on October 25! XConf is an annual event, designed by technologists for technologists, bringing together experts from across the APAC region.
Immerse yourself in a day of cutting-edge talks, inspiring keynote and unparalleled networking opportunities. Hear from thought leaders and Thoughtworkers on a range of topics from DevEx to Data and AI to ethical tech and engineering effciency and much more!
This year's XConf will be an intimate gathering held in our office, providing a unique opportunity for deeper connections and meaningful discussions.
Keynote speaker
Dr. Alvina Goh
Director, Data and AI Platforms
GovTech
Agenda
9.00am
9.30am
9.35am
Dr. Alvina Goh, Director, Data and AI Platforms, GovTech
In this talk, Dr. Goh will discuss the innovative solutions her team has developed for public service using large language models for public service. Learn how these AI tools are transforming agencies work from automating routine tasks to improving decision-making processes. Dr. Goh will also address the critical challenges of ensuring accuracy, fairness and ethical responsibility in AI deployment. Discover how to harness the power of AI for the public good while maintaining accountability and transparency.
10.00am
Ankit Wal
Designed to resonate with both decision makers and practitioners, this talk will discuss developer productivity holistically, not just as a trend, but from a lens of the many continuous improvement movements that have focused on quality and productivity - e.g. Agile, CD, TQM and Lean. It aims to address elements and pitfalls of measuring developer productivity. Additionally, it will shed light on how management's approach can inadvertently hinder productivity improvements by lacking a systemic view.
10.45am
11.05am
Jessie Xia
Does the constant juggle of technical demands, conflicting priorities and demanding stakeholders feel all too familiar? Imagine shifting your focus from mere maintenance to igniting your business. This talk equips you, the business leader or product manager, with a proven framework to transform your IT department from a tech delivery center into a business value powerhouse.
Drawing on the battle-tested experience of the leadership team behind Thoughtworks' own IT department, we'll share insights into how we shifted our focus from tactical execution to strategic alignment. Discover how we use data to make informed decisions, streamline our processes for efficiency and measure our success to ensure our value is undeniable. By the end of this talk, you'll have a clear roadmap to elevate your IT department and unlock its true potential.
11.50am
Peter Barber
Backstage has been widely adopted by engineering teams to enhance the developer experience by offering a unified view of the software ecosystem. At its core is the Software Asset Registry, which tracks all applications, libraries, APIs, and resources via entity descriptor configurations.
Traditionally, teams need to manually create and maintain these entity descriptors, requiring significant upfront effort. This can delay benefits and hinder adoption. This talk will discuss the importance of adopting Internal Developer Platforms for their success and propose automating the generation of asset registry data to reduce the workload on development teams, ensuring the registry is useful from day one.
12.35pm
1.35pm
Dong Li
Discover how GenAI is revolutionizing enterprises from a data and AI platform perspective in this insightful talk. Learn how businesses can transform their data and AI foundations to leverage GenAI's capabilities and create new business value. Through practical experiences and first-hand knowledge, this talk will provide a detailed look at the profound impact GenAI can have on enterprise operations.
2.20pm
Robin Doherty and Harinee Muralinath
Beyond traditional training, Thoughtworks' Security Champion program creates a robust system that integrates Security Champions into project teams. Discover how Thoughtworks achieved a 330.7% increase in early security event detection, reduced client-reported incidents by 80%, and integrated security tools into 1,100+ pipelines by empowering delivery teams, enhancing shift-left security, and fostering a learning-driven community through empowered Security Champions.
3.05pm
3.25pm
Brigid O’Brien
This talk is a guide to reclaiming and transforming your tech, processes and practices. We will talk about common challenges we encounter in organizations and offer reusable solution patterns. Packed with actionable insights, it’s designed for practitioners eager to drive meaningful improvements and continuous innovation within their teams.
4.10pm
Priti Biyani
Generative AI is making waves but what leads to it and how can developers put it to real use? In this talk, we'll break down what generative AI is and explore how AI coding assistants are transforming the way we code. From writing tests and refactoring to automating repetitive tasks, these tools are essential for modern development. You'll learn practical tips for integrating AI assistants into your workflow, how to set sensible defaults that enhance efficiency, and methods to track their impact on productivity. We'll also examine the latest trends in AI-driven development and discuss how these tools are shaping the future of software engineering.
4.55pm
Esther Tham and Kate Linton
As AI rapidly enters many aspects of our work and personal lives, what can we do to ensure the AI powered products we build are empowering to the people we intend to serve? Drawing on recent work with public and private clients we will present a framework to enable product teams to prioritize the human benefits and manage the potential risks of AI.
5.35pm
Recordings from 2023
Keynote: Engineering a Digital Government with AI
Chang Sau Sheong
Deputy Chief Executive, Product and Engineering
GovTech
Vertical(ai) is the new horizontal
Zhihao (Z) Lin
Head of Product, Engineering & Data
minden.ai | yuu.sg
Platform engineering: Build your own PaaS
Ankit Wal
Lead Consultant
Thoughtworks