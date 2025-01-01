Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
From resistance to readiness: Cracking the human code of modernization

This session has ended. Register to catch the replay on demand.
Successful modernization is as much about people as it is about technology.

This webinar brings together experts from Google, Mechanical Orchard and Thoughtworks, guided by transformation leader Leda Glyptis, to explore the human side of mainframe modernization.

Learn how senior IT leaders can overcome resistance, build trust and inspire change — while navigating the challenges of innovation, board skepticism and talent shortages. Hear real-world stories, practical strategies and empathetic insights to help you lead your organization confidently into an AI-driven future.

Speakers:

Leda Glyptis - Moderator, Author, NED

Dilraj Aujla - Head of International Business, Thoughtworks

Edward Hieatt - Chief Operating Officer and Board Member, Mechanical Orchard

David Yahalom - Group Product Manager, Google

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.