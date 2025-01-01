Thoughtworks, a leader in software consulting, proudly announces that all its office locations globally have achieved ISO 27001:2022 certification, the latest international standard for information security management systems (ISMS).



This milestone demonstrates Thoughtwork’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding information, strengthening data protection, and ensuring compliance with the highest global standards of security. By achieving certification across all regions,Thoughtworks has reinforced its dedication to protecting customer, partner, and employee data in an increasingly complex digital landscape.



Achieving ISO 27001:2022 certification across every one of our global offices is a significant accomplishment and a testament to the teams’ dedication to embedding security into the way we operate. It reflects Thoughtwork’s proactive approach to risk management and commitment to delivering trusted and secure services worldwide.



ISO 27001:2022 is the latest revision of the internationally recognized information security standard, focusing on risk-based thinking, resilience, and adapting to evolving security threats. This certification assures clients, stakeholders, and regulators that Thoughtworks has robust policies, controls, and processes to manage and protect information assets effectively.



The ISO 27001:2022 certification was awarded after an extensive audit process conducted by an independent, accredited certification body BSI (British Standards Institution). This ongoing and systematic approach to managing and protecting company and client data ensures that our people, policies and technology are all thoroughly validated.

