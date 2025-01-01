Kate Linton User Experience Principal

Kate is the Head of Design at Thoughtworks Australia. With a background in graphic design and branding, she has led creative teams in Australia and globally. She works with product and marketing teams to create a consistent, quality customer experience and product design. Establishing trust with customers begins with empathy and understanding of their experiences.

Kate takes a user-centred approach to design, backed by empirical research and testing. She is a coach and mentor to designers and works with product teams to envision and design better digital products and services. Prior to her work with Thoughtworks, Kate was a Creative Director at Deloitte Digital.