Kate Linton

User Experience Principal
Kate is the Head of Design at Thoughtworks Australia. With a background in graphic design and branding, she has led creative teams in Australia and globally. She works with product and marketing teams to create a consistent, quality customer experience and product design. Establishing trust with customers begins with empathy and understanding of their experiences. Kate takes a user-centred approach to design, backed by empirical research and testing. She is a coach and mentor to designers and works with product teams to envision and design better digital products and services. Prior to her work with Thoughtworks, Kate was a Creative Director at Deloitte Digital.