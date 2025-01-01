Avneet Kaur Consultant - Business Analyst

I have a techno-managerial background and am currently working as a Consultant - Business Analyst at Thoughtworks. My role requires that I bridge the gap between IT and the business using data analytics to assess processes, determine requirements and deliver data-driven recommendations and solutions to our clients and stakeholders.

I have explored multiple domains from Finance to General Insurance to Digital Public Goods to Innovation Labs and more. I have worked with clients to help them adapt, grow and thrive in the face of constant disruption.

Prior to Thoughtworks I was an eCommerce Analyst at Paxcom India (P) Ltd; a Paymentus Company where I worked with the world's leading brands like PepsiCo to execute their eCommerce-driven retail strategy by providing them with detailed analytical solutions.

I have completed my B.Tech in (Electronics and Communication Engineering) and have an MBA degree (in Business Analytics and Finance) from the Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala.