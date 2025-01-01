Ashok Subramanian UK Head of technology

I joined Thoughtworks in 2002 as a Developer, and have never left. These days I am Head of Technology, and a member of the UK Leadership Team.

I have experience across the entire Software Development Life Cycle, with a strong focus on Lean/Agile Methods to enable teams to achieve Continuous Delivery of quality software.

I help our customers better leverage existing data assets and create enhanced value by building data driven products.

I enjoy supporting our customers with advice on effective IT organisational design, technology strategy and enterprise architecture, to support rapid release of quality-built software.