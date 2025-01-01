Anna Gudmundson Product & Business Strategy

Anna Gudmundson is a passionate technology leader with her heart at the intersection of exponential growth tech, design, user behaviour and psychology.

With a wide range of skills and interests, Anna takes an active part in discussions around the impact of new tech and enjoys the conversation about conscious capitalism, leadership and how to use the power of technology to create a better world on a large or small scale.

Previously turn-around CEO, Anna helps executives in the tech sector optimise and deliver Product and Business strategies. A key strength is the combination of her vision & creativity with execution & delivery, as well as her extensive experience in technology businesses.

Part of Anna’s skills and what sets her apart is a pragmatic passion for identifying trends and opportunities, connecting dots, building culture and finding a better way.