Perspectives: Edition #37 | July 2025
Global capability centers: Fostering future innovation hubs
In this edition of Perspectives, our experts explore how GCCs are evolving into strategic hubs that can support your organization to innovate and grow.
Read time: 12 minutes
Key highlights
GCCs as innovation drivers: GCCs are shifting from cost-saving back offices to strategic innovation hubs, driving growth and intellectual arbitrage.
India’s GCC leadership: India dominates the GCC market, projected to grow to $100B by 2030, thanks to its talent pool, ecosystem and strategic advantages.
Climbing the value chain: GCCs are evolving into leadership and innovation roles, with many now accelerating transformation and unique capabilities.
AI’s transformative role: AI is reshaping GCCs, enhancing talent acquisition, speeding up value delivery and optimizing performance.
Future-proofing for growth: Success hinges on talent development, innovation and continuous adaptability.
Even as globalization appears to be on the retreat, global capability centers (GCCs) continue to gain momentum. Marriott International, Lufthansa, McDonalds, Sonoco and Infineon are just a few of the multinationals that have recently unveiled major GCC investments.
Historically, GCCs have been defined as units that companies establish offshore to provide various forms of support to the parent organization. But these aren’t the back-offices of old, set up solely to cut costs and limited to administrative functions. More and more, GCCs are viewed as innovation hubs, and are expected to play a leading role in the future of the business.
“When organizations look at GCCs now, they’re not just considering cost arbitrage, or staff augmentation,” explains Vishal Bhalerao, Delivery Director at Thoughtworks and Interim Head of Engineering at REA, one of the world’s largest online property marketplaces. Helped by Thoughtworks, in late 2024 REA launched a GCC in Cyber City, Gurugram, India, with a vision of building the facility into a world-class technology hub.
For firms like REA, opening a GCC “is more about arbitraging for intellect, and creating an equal partner for growth,” Vishal says. “Business leaders are realizing that a GCC isn’t just a facility, but a journey.”
Demand for GCCs is no longer limited to certain industries, or even to firms of a certain size or scale. Ankur Dang, General Manager and Executive Advisor for GCCs at Thoughtworks, points to a surge in ‘micro’ GCCs (fewer than 100 employees) and ‘nano’ GCCs with as few as 10 people, dedicated to specific tasks or niche capabilities. “The cost advantage hasn’t gone away,” he says. “But the major levers that enterprises are going after are talent and capability.”
While GCC hubs are emerging from Poland to the Philippines, India is the undisputed industry juggernaut. The local GCC market is expected to nearly double from US$64.6 billion last year to potentially top US$100 billion by 2030, when it could employ up to 2.8 million people, according to projections from industry association Nasscom and Zinnov, a management consultancy.
India GCCs on the growth track
The factors behind India’s allure are manifold – a large pool of skilled technology talent, a vibrant industry ecosystem, strong government support, English-language skills and, as tariffs and tensions bite, a relatively neutral geopolitical position. More businesses are also keen to seize opportunities in what will soon be the world’s third-largest economy.
“India’s in a sweet spot when it comes to balancing talent and operational costs,” says Nilesh Kulkarni, Principal Consultant, Advisory at Thoughtworks. “We’re also seeing a trend, particularly from APAC, where companies are not just looking at moving operations to India, but at exploring the local market. So it can be a strategic business expansion.”
According to Thoughtworks experts, a clear GCC value chain has taken shape, with most facilities falling into one of the following zones:
Execution: The parent business dictates tasks or functions that the GCC carries out with minimal input of its own
Optimization: The GCC takes some development or engineering ownership of the work it carries out, but the parent business sets the direction
Leadership: The GCC starts to play an active role in business decisions; is involved in product planning and roadmaps; and takes end to end ownership of products or projects
Innovation Hub: The GCC is contributing directly to business strategy, influencing different regions and/or segments of the business by building new products that are globally adopted
The GCC value chain
Examples like Google Pay, which was born in India before being rolled out internationally, point to a clear migration of GCCs up the value chain, even if pure innovation hubs remain in the minority. Industry research points to just over half of GCCs developing unique capabilities and/or leading organizational transformation, versus only 18% a decade ago.
Increasingly, “having a GCC that’s a capability or innovation center is considered to be an addition to brand value,” says Vishal. “It allows you to say you work with the best engineering talent across the board.”
Ankur has also seen clients entrusting more responsibility to the GCCs they operate. “One client we worked with very closely, an e-commerce platform in LATAM, set up their GCC in India to completely rebuild and modernize their retail platform,” he says. “They knew they wouldn't get that scale and that quality of talent in their home market, and North America being too expensive, they came to India. The entire responsibility to build, define, blueprint, run, execute, deliver, was with the GCC.”
“Similarly, when I look at the kind of work that the squads in GCCs we’ve helped establish are doing, it's with a significant sense of ownership, and high flexibility,” Ankur adds. “Some mature GCCs end up producing leaders with global roles, where the buck stops.”
The contributions of and value derived from a GCC can therefore be immense, and this is exactly what the multitude of service providers that facilitate the setup and operation of GCCs promise to deliver. However, Thoughtworks experts caution that achieving the best results out of a GCC is never as simple as ‘plugging and playing.’ For a GCC to generate strategic value requires a deliberate approach, and deep cultural and operational commitment.
Essential GCC groundwork
Launching an operation overseas, it’s easy to get caught up in considerations like location and hiring, but according to Vishal, the question that should be settled first and foremost is the GCC’s purpose.
“That ‘why’ has to be absolutely clear,” he explains. “After you have clarity on the vision, you can get into all the ‘double clicking’ aspects - where is the density of capabilities and skills that you're looking for, what locations work best, which stand out from the business operations standpoint.”
“After you’ve decided where you’re going to set the GCC up, you can start thinking about the office and the logistics side of things, develop a correct understanding of the market, the legal aspects and the basic team you’ll need in place,” Vishal adds.
There also has to be an acceptance that, regardless of why a GCC is set up, it will, to at least some degree, change the parent enterprise, and can be perceived internally as competition.
“Especially if it’s in the leadership or innovation zones, but even in the others, the GCC will induce some changes at the mothership,” says Ankur. “If teams are not used to offshoring tasks, or working across different time zones, that will mean changes for people back in headquarters. The question is, how do you leverage such changes to your advantage?”
Key to that advantage is learning to let go. “If a GCC operates purely on an execution model, with headquarters retaining responsibility for providing detailed instructions and solving every minor issue, it creates a very different, transactional culture,” Nilesh says. “People in the GCC will never feel ownership, and tend to focus on following the execution path set by global instead of owning the business outcomes.”
“Our recommendation is that the GCC should be in the leadership or innovation zone from the beginning,” Ankur notes. “Starting in the lower and moving into higher zones becomes harder later on because of the kind of leaders and processes you’re likely to have in place. If you do it right the first time, it's easier, and then the value comes in.”
Even if it’s planned meticulously, setting up and scaling a GCC can be an involved process. Studies show enterprises struggle with two key talent-related challenges:
Outsourced talent misalignment linked to dependency on outsourcing partners, which — somewhat ironically — many companies engage in precisely to overcome the difficulties of sourcing talent in a new market. “In some cases, the (outsourcing) agency’s incentives are all around meeting numbers, and what happens later on isn’t their responsibility,” says Nilesh. “Because they get measured on how many people they hire, they may need to compromise. That friction is a reality in some GCCs.”
In a common ‘build, operate, transfer’ model where an outsourcing partner is tasked with getting the GCC up and running before handing it over to the parent company, the talent initially hired by contractors “may not have the same inspiration, cultural values or alignment as those who joined the parent company directly,” Nilesh adds. “Some of these strategies produce short-term gains, but long-term losses. Building a GCC on numbers alone is not a good idea.”
Building a GCC on numbers alone is not a good idea.
Such issues can be resolved by early and continued involvement. “We’ve seen that sometimes enterprises tend to fully outsource GCC setup and forget about it,” explains Ankur. “But this is an important investment for your business. As an enterprise, you have to invest your time to build in the right culture and engineering practices, and hire the right leaders. Don’t outsource, co-create - and find partners like Thoughtworks who can design and develop along with you.”
Talent scarcity and strategic hiring: GCCs face a tight market for talent, especially when it comes to sought-after areas like AI and cybersecurity. In a recent poll by Manpower Group, 80% of employers in India reported difficulty finding the talent they need. The challenge is particularly acute when it comes to IT and data skills.
Most difficult to find skills for employers in India
These competitive realities mean “recruitment has to be an ongoing strategy and process,” Vishal points out, and that includes “defining what kind of talent mix you want to bring on board, the onboarding experience for candidates, and how you’ll raise brand awareness and visibility. Once the recruitment engine is in place, you need your first set of leaders to be identified and brought on board.”
To achieve this, Thoughtworks employs a ‘springboard’ model where seed teams are provided to help kick-start the GCC. “Because we’re well known for our engineering practices, there’s a foundation level of trust,” Vishal says. “The GCC can start active work right away, which provides good justification back at HQ, because there will always be some critics of the whole concept, or concerns as to how quickly ROI can be achieved.”
“Our seed teams also help you get started with knowledge transfer, which will support recruitment, onboarding, and setting up a baseline of expectations in terms of delivery practices, engineering practices, the overall culture and ways of working,” he adds. “You don’t have to wait till your first hire comes in.”
Building a high-performing team for the long-term
Because of the competitive and fast-moving nature of India’s labor market, with good talent, attrition is always a risk. Dropouts –people disappearing during the recruitment process, or accepting multiple offers and not showing up when they get the job – are also not uncommon, but can be minimized with active management.
In its work on GCCs, Thoughtworks has tackled the dropout issue with ‘Coffee Connects,’ a simple, yet effective, initiative where prospective hires are invited in regularly for coffee and conversations with the team right up until the time they join. “When we started, we had almost 12-13% dropout rates, but now we’re somewhere around 4-5%,” Vishal says. “That’s a significant drop.”
After candidates come on board and the GCC gains momentum, a roadmap has to be developed to engage talent and deliver value on a sustained basis, or any progress is likely to prove temporary.
“If you open a GCC doing business process outsourcing or managed services, then later want to do more product development and expect the same people to just continue doing the job, you’ll run into problems because that’s not what they were hired for,” says Nilesh.
“We focus on helping clients think about not just the immediate term, but the long-term vision - how they see the GCC’s role in the global business,” he adds. “You have to create that path in a structured way – defining what type of roles you need, what type of reporting you should have, culture, the level of autonomy you want to give, the product portfolio and so on.”
Clarity on these matters contributes to talent “stickiness” as it helps define the GCC’s mission and purpose, which Vishal defines as “the most important thing for any employee of an organization.”
“Purpose is also how GCCs feel connected to their mothership or headquarters, otherwise you have two different companies with the same name – and at many GCCs, that results in friction,” Nilesh notes. “It’s very important to get the right leaders in place because ultimately, they are the ones who will help shape the culture in the formative years.”
Purpose is also how GCCs feel connected to their mothership or headquarters, otherwise you have two different companies with the same name – and at many GCCs, that results in friction.
Vision and purpose can be communicated via programs that give developers visibility over how their work contributes to the company as a whole, like innovation days, or storytelling sessions. The main thing is that such initiatives “aren’t just one-way communication, but actively seek ideas from people,” says Nilesh.
Another critical aspect of retaining committed talent is providing clear pathways for development.
“While salaries matter, we all know over a period of time that’s not the main factor,” says Ankur. “If people who have been in a GCC for several years don't see growth - not just in the size of the team they’re managing, but the impact that they’re making, the kind of complexity they're handling, how global their role is – they won’t be inclined to stay.”
These growth opportunities can be signaled and driven through:
Structured training programs, in aspects of management and/or to ‘upskill’ talent in emerging technologies like AI.
Rotation programs between the GCC and headquarters.
Temporary secondments to other roles.
Succession planning exercises.
Whatever programs the organization adopts, the underlying principle is “building a culture that’s challenging people to continuously learn - which in the context of AI is becoming even more important,” Ankur explains.
Defining the talent trajectory at REA Cyber City
REA Cyber City fosters a shared culture with teams in the Australian headquarters, while clear runways for talent have been cultivated through a series of purposeful actions, including:
Making key team members in Australia an integral part of Cyber City's core leadership team, serving as dedicated champions for its continued success.
Regular catch-ups of engineering leadership stakeholders across locations to create and maintain transparency over active projects.
Publishing a monthly newsletter to detail activities across Cyber City, fostering greater connection and transparency throughout the organization.
The creation of a dedicated budget for people to travel between Australia and India, with a priority on product and tech team members so they can collaborate, share knowledge and build trust on the ground. This budget includes travel from India to Australia, giving GCC team members opportunities to experience the home office and gain insights into local property market dynamics.
Emphasizing office experience, which along with a hybrid working policy has created common bonds and helped engage local talent. "We've spent a lot of time getting the balance right between Cyber City as an extension of REA, but also as its own entity," says Mike Breeze, Global Delivery Partnership Lead at REA. "If you walk into the office there, you could be in the REA office in Melbourne, Adelaide or Sydney. You can see all of our values reflected. It looks very much like a part of REA, but it's also got its own personality. There's a perpetual game of cricket, which just never seems to stop, and we love that."
Assigning autonomy. “We’ve been purposeful from the outset on having teams that are empowered to own their work,” Mike says. “We want them to be making decisions on tech and eventually on the product side, because that empowerment drives morale and engagement immediately.”
Despite the GCC being relatively new, these approaches are already producing results - notably in terms of gender balance, with the team now over 40% female. “We’re really proud of that,” Mike says. “Because we were starting from scratch, we had a great opportunity to push hard towards 50-50, and it’s reached a point now where it's kind of driving itself, because you walk into the office and you see that mix immediately.”
GCC leadership
Adopting a long-term mentality towards GCC talent is becoming even more essential because that talent is increasingly global in terms of presence and impact.
According to Nasscom, some 5,000 senior leaders at GCCs already have a seat at the global leadership table of their organizations, and that’s expected to rise to 30,000 in the next five years.
Reputed management schools like the Indian School of Business have launched dedicated programs to develop global GCC leadership, and many GCCs run internal versions of the same, but despite this, much remains to be done. “GCCs need to be more thoughtful about how they will develop these future leaders, where they will come from, and what the skills needed will be,” says Nilesh.
These gaps are why Nilesh sees chief talent officers playing a defining role in the success of GCCs over the next decade. “They’ll have to lead by example in terms of spotting trends, making sure that the workforce has all the necessary support and infrastructure to upskill,” he explains. “That’s still missing in most GCCs.”
“As long as there is mastery, autonomy and purpose for your GCC, and as long as your talent and capability stay and adapt, you will continue to get the advantage,” says Ankur. “AI makes it even more imperative for enterprises to really look at their GCC through these lenses, because it will change a lot in terms of what talent can do for the enterprise.”
Future-proofing GCCs in the AI age
As with so many other aspects of the technology industry, AI will be a defining force for GCCs over the next decade and beyond – mainly, Thoughtworks experts believe, for the better. Among the most promising use cases are:
Enhancing talent acquisition: “At one GCC we helped, the offer rejection ratio was around 80% - meaning for every 100 people they offered a job, 80 would not actually show up,” Nilesh explains. “That’s a huge waste of time and money. AI is now changing that game, reducing costs by screening people, finding the best fit for your needs, and supporting interviews. There are AI tools that can help with onboarding, knowledge management when a person joins, and so on.”
Accelerating ‘time to value: “AI will reduce boundaries in terms of the ability to learn and understand things – and that means it will help GCCs ramp up faster to start assisting specific domains or markets,” Vishal points out. “It could get much easier to add value, at a much faster pace.”
Measuring, and improving, GCC performance: According to Nilesh, there are often disconnects between the GCC and parent enterprise on what value is being delivered, or how much. “A person who heads a GCC might think it’s operating at a high level of maturity, whereas someone sitting in headquarters might expect more to be done in terms of speed or cost optimization,” he says. “But neither has an objective way to prove whether the GCC is operating optimally. This is the challenge we’re trying to solve: creating an objective means of understanding the maturity of capabilities, AI skills, the way talent is hired and deliveries are done; how you can elevate the performance of the GCC to become a partner.”
Fully leveraging AI, however, is likely to require more in the way of awareness and ambition. Ankur still sees a lack of focus on what Thoughtworks calls AI-first software delivery –using AI not just to optimize the time of the developer, but across the entire engineering lifecycle, to support everything from design, testing, and validation, to product management and user experience.
Applying AI throughout the software lifecycle
Nilesh cites the example of a luxury automotive client whose GCC maintains a range of products aligned with the car sales journey. “Once you sell a car, whatever happens, wherever you go, for maintenance, to book a service or order spare parts, there are hundreds of applications providing support,” he says. “The people maintaining those applications in the GCC could go beyond just maintaining and digitizing these journeys, and explore how AI and automation can bring more value to the business.”
In essence, he adds, “AI is going beyond the chatbot. Companies need to be asking: how can I use AI to improve things like fraud detection? Can we reduce the time it takes to service a car? This level of thinking is still not present in most GCCs, and this is where companies like Thoughtworks can help.”
To prepare for what comes next and carve out a position as a strategic contributor to the business, Nilesh advises GCCs and their global leadership to set specific end-goals.
“For example, if I want my GCC to contribute to 50% of the business’s innovations and operate at 70% of the current budget in 2030, I can work backwards and say: What kind of talent do I need to hire, what kind of innovation programs do I need to run, what kind of AI thinking do I need to apply to get there?” he says. “That allows you to build a governance mechanism. Think long term, but act in a very iterative, incremental way to constantly check whether you are on track, and do course corrections as needed.”
As their contributions rise, the lines between the GCC and the parent business are likely to blur further – and may even disappear altogether.
GCCs give you a great opportunity to try out things you couldn't earlier, because you’re starting from scratch.
“GCCs give you a great opportunity to try out things you couldn't earlier, because you’re starting from scratch,” says Ankur. “The aspiration, the kind of teams that you want to set up - you can experiment with all those things and use that to drive change back into the enterprise.”
At Cyber City, REA is “intending to build out centers of excellence in some key areas like data engineering, cloud engineering and AI platforms,” says REA Global Delivery Partnership Lead, Mike Breeze. “I think we’ll see these groups grow, and also grow in importance inside REA Group, both in terms of their influence, and what they're building and providing.”
Visions like REA’s show how “GCCs are becoming the heart of the business, instead of satellite locations,” Nilesh says. “The types of work that people do will expand, and it will be of higher quality. But what has worked until now is not necessarily going to work in future, so the operating model, the leadership, all these things will have to evolve.”
“Right now, AI is the big disruption, but something else will come along five years from now,” he adds. “If a GCC is future-proof it will look at disruption as an opportunity and not as a threat, and will always be leading. The GCCs that are nimble, that are adaptive, that are responsive, will thrive. And those who are waiting and watching will always be in the survival zone.”
Ankur Dang
General Manager and Executive Advisor for GCCs
As an Executive Advisor, Ankur partners with clients on their GCC journeys, organizational design, product engineering culture and technology narratives.
Vishal Bhalerao
Delivery Director, Thoughtworks
As Delivery Partner at Thoughtworks, Vishal has numerous opportunities to work with what he loves best; agile approaches and software delivery that's aimed at customers' success.
Nilesh Kulkarni
Executive Advisor for AIFSE and GCCs, Thoughtworks
Nilesh helps organizations with large scale agile transformations and is actively involved in spreading Agile and Business Agility awareness via several communities and conferences.
