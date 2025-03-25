Essential GCC groundwork

Launching an operation overseas, it’s easy to get caught up in considerations like location and hiring, but according to Vishal, the question that should be settled first and foremost is the GCC’s purpose.

“That ‘why’ has to be absolutely clear,” he explains. “After you have clarity on the vision, you can get into all the ‘double clicking’ aspects - where is the density of capabilities and skills that you're looking for, what locations work best, which stand out from the business operations standpoint.”

“After you’ve decided where you’re going to set the GCC up, you can start thinking about the office and the logistics side of things, develop a correct understanding of the market, the legal aspects and the basic team you’ll need in place,” Vishal adds.

There also has to be an acceptance that, regardless of why a GCC is set up, it will, to at least some degree, change the parent enterprise, and can be perceived internally as competition.

“Especially if it’s in the leadership or innovation zones, but even in the others, the GCC will induce some changes at the mothership,” says Ankur. “If teams are not used to offshoring tasks, or working across different time zones, that will mean changes for people back in headquarters. The question is, how do you leverage such changes to your advantage?”

Key to that advantage is learning to let go. “If a GCC operates purely on an execution model, with headquarters retaining responsibility for providing detailed instructions and solving every minor issue, it creates a very different, transactional culture,” Nilesh says. “People in the GCC will never feel ownership, and tend to focus on following the execution path set by global instead of owning the business outcomes.”

“Our recommendation is that the GCC should be in the leadership or innovation zone from the beginning,” Ankur notes. “Starting in the lower and moving into higher zones becomes harder later on because of the kind of leaders and processes you’re likely to have in place. If you do it right the first time, it's easier, and then the value comes in.”

Even if it’s planned meticulously, setting up and scaling a GCC can be an involved process. Studies show enterprises struggle with two key talent-related challenges:

Outsourced talent misalignment linked to dependency on outsourcing partners, which — somewhat ironically — many companies engage in precisely to overcome the difficulties of sourcing talent in a new market. “In some cases, the (outsourcing) agency’s incentives are all around meeting numbers, and what happens later on isn’t their responsibility,” says Nilesh. “Because they get measured on how many people they hire, they may need to compromise. That friction is a reality in some GCCs.”

In a common ‘build, operate, transfer’ model where an outsourcing partner is tasked with getting the GCC up and running before handing it over to the parent company, the talent initially hired by contractors “may not have the same inspiration, cultural values or alignment as those who joined the parent company directly,” Nilesh adds. “Some of these strategies produce short-term gains, but long-term losses. Building a GCC on numbers alone is not a good idea.”