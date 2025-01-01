Intro: Expectations and realities

The Internet of Things (IoT) has seen remarkable growth as more businesses look to leverage connectivity and data to drive efficiency, automate critical operations and enhance visibility over their assets.

Yet by some estimates, nearly a third of IoT projects fail to make it past the proof of concept stage; a particularly alarming figure considering the steep financial and reputational costs that can accompany IoT failures. This edition of Perspectives explores where IoT projects most often go wrong - and the steps enterprises can take to ensure they deliver.