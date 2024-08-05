Extraordinary experiences. Powerful digital products.
Too often, organizations struggle to launch products that achieve sustained adoption and meaningful ROI.
On average, only 24% of digital products make it to launch and only 22% reach target adoption levels. A similarly low percentage delivers the intended ROI.
But those who build the right things, the right way, and can quickly and thoughtfully leverage market-shifting technologies to enhance customer and employee experiences will leap ahead of their competitors.
To discover how large organizations successfully navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of digital products, we partnered with Forbes Insights to conduct a landmark survey of 300 global leaders in retail, life sciences and retail banking.
Discover how leaders in retail, life sciences and retail banking are preparing for tomorrow’s digital products
Get unique insights into
With only 24% of digital products making it to launch, it's clear that building great products is hard. Find out how these organizations are testing, learning and iterating to build seamless, consistent experiences.
Pouring money into market-shifting technologies isn't enough. Discover the strategies that high-growth companies adopt to overcome challenges in digital product development.
How leaders across retail, life sciences and retail banking plan to differentiate with AI-powered products and experiences.
From new digital products to improving current ones, the steps needed to ensure that products have impact and adoption.
Contributors
Get the report delivered to your inbox
Please fill out the form below to get a copy of 'Unlocking digital product success' delivered to your inbox.