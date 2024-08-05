Unlocking digital product success

Extraordinary experiences. Powerful digital products.





Too often, organizations struggle to launch products that achieve sustained adoption and meaningful ROI.

On average, only 24% of digital products make it to launch and only 22% reach target adoption levels. A similarly low percentage delivers the intended ROI.

But those who build the right things, the right way, and can quickly and thoughtfully leverage market-shifting technologies to enhance customer and employee experiences will leap ahead of their competitors.

To discover how large organizations successfully navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of digital products, we partnered with Forbes Insights to conduct a landmark survey of 300 global leaders in retail, life sciences and retail banking.