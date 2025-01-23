Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Thoughtworks named as a Leader and a Customer Favorite in The Forrester Wave™: Modern Application Development Services, Q1 2025 report
 

The Forrester Wave™ evaluation highlights Leaders, Strong Performers and Contenders. In the Q1, 2025 report, Thoughtworks is named a Leader and a Customer Favorite. Thoughtworks has the highest scores possible in 13 out of 25 evaluation criteria including; AI and data governance/engineering, cloud native and hybrid development services, platform engineering services, AI-infused applications  development and DevSecOps practices and technologies.

Picture shows the Forrester Wave graphic with Thoughtworks and other vendors mapped according to their scores
Some of the attributes that position Thoughtworks as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: MAD, Q1 2025 report.
 
  • Strategy: Thoughtworks has committed to the MAD philosophy since its inception in 1993, and has always been at the forefront of innovation by hiring and nurturing top talent.

 

  • Capabilities: Thoughtworks’ global staffing model allows rapid mobilization of specialized agile; development, security, and operations (DevSecOps); and cloud-native development teams, which stands out from the market. The firm also enables clients to successfully adopt the product operating model, enabling platform engineering capabilities that embed security from the start. Thoughtworks additionally excels in developing AI-infused applications (AIIAs) and implementing data governance and data engineering capabilities.

 

  • Customer feedback: Customers noted our superior innovation ability in applying business-led engineering capabilities.
Customers with significant MAD requirements seeking a blend of internal capabilities and external partnership strengths with strong AI should partner with Thoughtworks.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here .