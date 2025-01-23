Article
Scaling for impact: A technology blueprint for growth
The Forrester Wave™ evaluation highlights Leaders, Strong Performers and Contenders. In the Q1, 2025 report, Thoughtworks is named a Leader and a Customer Favorite. Thoughtworks has the highest scores possible in 13 out of 25 evaluation criteria including; AI and data governance/engineering, cloud native and hybrid development services, platform engineering services, AI-infused applications development and DevSecOps practices and technologies.
Customers with significant MAD requirements seeking a blend of internal capabilities and external partnership strengths with strong AI should partner with Thoughtworks.