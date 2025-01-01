Enabling richer experiences through multimodal interactions

Modes of interaction between people and machines have proliferated rapidly in recent years, to encompass text, voice, images, video, gestures — and with affective computing, even emotional cues that may be unconscious.

This presents new possibilities, but also a challenge in requiring organizations to think through how different forms of interaction can be combined and used across the entire customer experience. Doing that can raise multiple questions. When is gesture or image recognition more helpful than a standard text interaction? When are physical buttons important, and in what situations could they constitute an obstacle? Carefully considering context, and cognitive load can help ensure a positive experience that does not jar, irritate or unintentionally make an interaction more difficult. Innovation should never degrade a product or service.

While enterprises focus on enhancing their customers’ online experiences they can gather insights that are applicable in other areas of the customer experience.