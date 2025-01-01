Looking Glass 2025
Enabling richer experiences through multimodal interactions
Modes of interaction between people and machines have proliferated rapidly in recent years, to encompass text, voice, images, video, gestures — and with affective computing, even emotional cues that may be unconscious.
This presents new possibilities, but also a challenge in requiring organizations to think through how different forms of interaction can be combined and used across the entire customer experience. Doing that can raise multiple questions. When is gesture or image recognition more helpful than a standard text interaction? When are physical buttons important, and in what situations could they constitute an obstacle? Carefully considering context, and cognitive load can help ensure a positive experience that does not jar, irritate or unintentionally make an interaction more difficult. Innovation should never degrade a product or service.
While enterprises focus on enhancing their customers’ online experiences they can gather insights that are applicable in other areas of the customer experience.
For instance, fashion retailers are increasingly using virtual fitting rooms to give shoppers a better sense of how their clothes will look when worn — by capturing their mix and match choices online, in-store staff can readily locate those items when the consumers come into the shop.
AI is playing a significant and expanding role not only in how we interact with services and products — most often through chatbots — but also how we model interactions. Agentic AI, for instance, can simulate human behavior to help sales teams identify prospects, or anticipate the customer response to a product or campaign.
Businesses should also remember not every new interaction is embraced by the customer. The backlash provoked by trends like gamification and addictive tech mean organizations need to be more considered in who they’re building for, and why. This involves paying close attention to the friction in the customer experience and the accessibility implications of different channels for interaction, but also rethinking the foundations of what it means to interact with a product or brand. The best outcomes stem from avoiding the temptation to prioritize only optimization or stickiness, and considering more holistically how innovation in interaction can add value, or expand the effective range of a service.
Human computer interaction is becoming more diverse than ever, which means organizations — in a huge range of industries — have the opportunity to create exceptionally rich experiences for everyone from their customers to their own employees. However, what is critical is ensuring experiences are always context specific, so thinking about what mode is most relevant when is vital.
Signals
AI-driven chatbots becoming increasingly commonplace in domains such as customer service. Research suggests the global chatbot market, valued at just over US$5 Billion in 2023, will surge to over US$36 Billion by 2032. Chatbots also continue to evolve, with techniques like retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) improving the accuracy and reliability of interactions.
Steady growth in the voice interaction space, with more companies adopting voice assistants, and voice searches and requests accounting for a growing proportion of consumer activity.
Legislation taking aim at ‘dark patterns,’ aspects of the user experience that are subtly designed to nudge users into performing certain actions that are typically not to their benefit. Article 25 of the European Union’s Digital Services Act is one example. Similarly, accelerating and intensified gamification, as seen in the prevalence of controversial loot boxes, is coming under more government scrutiny.
Consumers growing more conscious of ‘screen time’ and actively seeking to avoid addictive tech. There’s been a noticeable rise in apps to help users manage how they interact with their devices, or cut down interactions altogether, with Google recently rolling out ‘screentime reminders’ as part of the Digital Wellbeing suite for the Android mobile operating system. Australia banning under 16s from social media is one high-profile example of the rising fear around excessive screen exposure.
Agentic AI is being presented as the ‘next frontier of generative AI.’ Able to handle more complex tasks, accept directions in natural language and work with other software tools, agents could change how we collaborate, complete tasks and interact with other technologies.
Continued innovation in AR and VR. Despite the lukewarm response to some of the high-profile headsets that have launched, we still see companies making big bets in this space. AI integration is coming to Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and Meta has also unveiled plans to release a neural wristband in the future, notably as part of its Orion project. Even if consumers have yet to embrace this technology fully, there’s no shortage of companies seeking to find a killer app.
A neuralink chip being inserted into a person for the first time, marking a major step forward in the development of direct brain-computer interfaces. The chip was also recently greenlit for clinical trials outside the US, as a potential means to enable paralyzed individuals to use the mind to engage with digital devices.
Consumer appetite for AR/VR retail experiences, which iconic names like Louis Vuitton have leveraged to engage customers and enhance their brands. One recent survey showed nearly a third of US consumers are keen for VR to recreate brick-and-mortar shopping routines.
Trends to watch
Adopt
-
The expansion of interactions beyond traditional interfaces to include XR, voice, image and gesture recognition, among others, bring new challenges in accessibility. Ensuring inclusivity in these contexts requires innovative design and testing to accommodate diverse user needs.
-
Functionality built into applications which combines the functionality of publicly available generative AI models with specific knowledge from outside the model, such as product information. One of the most interesting manifestations of this trend are ‘agentic assistants’ in which AI agents are used to accomplish particular tasks in certain domains, like HR or CRM.
-
The use of AI to speed up or improve software development. Examples include code completion in IDEs, AI-created automated tests, AI that can detect bugs or even AI code generation tools.
-
A way of verifying an individual's identity that uses fingerprint, facial recognition or other similar technologies. It is today a valuable cybersecurity tool in many different domains and industries.
-
Platforms which provide the tooling to make it as effective as possible for developers to create, test and deploy software. They also help developers leverage data effectively.
-
A virtual model of a process, product or service that allows both simulation and data analysis. 3D visualization can be used together with live data, so you can understand what is happening to pieces of equipment you can’t actually see.
-
Green computing is a diverse collection of practices and techniques that attempt to address the environmental impact of computation. It includes green cloud, green UX and green software development, all of which optimize systems, code and other parts of technology infrastructure to improve computational efficiency and reduce waste.
-
Strategies and techniques to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of machine learning model training. Examples include Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), which combines data retrieval with generative AI for precise outputs; causal inference, which identifies cause-and-effect relationships to improve generalizability and reduce training data requirements; transfer learning, which leverages pre-trained models for faster adaptation; and automated hyperparameter tuning, which optimizes model performance with minimal manual effort. These approaches are crucial for reducing costs, minimizing energy consumption and accelerating deployment.
-
Privacy first is a significant shift in business, organization and product strategy, where privacy operates as a core business value and offering. This shift moves away from the prior movement where "users are the product", into a new realm, where building trust and transparency comes first.
Analyze
-
Where the physical world is combined with the digital. A limited form of AR is now ubiquitous, delivered via Apple and Android mobile devices, capable of overlaying virtual objects to a camera view of the world. More advanced AR is delivered via a dedicated headset such as Apple Vision Pro, Microsoft’s Hololens or Meta's Quest 3.
-
Smaller and cheaper than their industrial counterparts, robots with on-board AI are able to sense their environment, navigate, learn to complete tasks and even fix themselves and other things.
-
Self-driving cars, trucks and public transport. While the headline focus may be on self-driving cars, autonomous vehicles also have high potential for specialized industrial and business applications such as mining and factory floors.
-
AI — and generative AI in particular — have been widely hyped and are therefore extremely visible not just in the industry but in wider society and culture. This means that attitudes and understandings of it — whether that's enthusiasm and excitement or distrust — are necessarily important to organizations that decide to use it. The pace of technological change, moreover, means that attitudes could also change quickly.
-
Consumer XR refers to products and services that give users extended reality experiences. High-profile devices like the Apple Vision Pro are shaping consumer XR, but the field is highly dependent on innovations in retinal resolution to ensure properly immersive experiences.
-
The regulation of the internet has become more and more significant in recent years. This manifests itself in many different ways, from attempts to address harmful content, restricting children's use of social media and rules about how consumer data can be collected and used.
-
A growing shift toward intentional and balanced device use, driven by increased awareness of screen time. Tools like screen time trackers and focus apps exemplify this trend, supporting users in managing their digital habits.
-
Systems that enable users to interact through multiple input methods, such as text, voice, image and gesture recognition. By combining these modalities, tools and applications create more intuitive and accessible experiences across diverse contexts.
-
Understanding an individual patient’s genetic profile to identify potential issues before they happen and provide more effective treatments in response to existing conditions.
-
High-speed, low-latency broadband for places where traditional fiber or wireless network providers won’t spend the money to connect. Examples include Starlink from SpaceX, Kuiper from Amazon, OneWeb and Telesat.
-
A collection of techniques aimed at helping machines better understand data. It aims to put meaning at the very center of data, so concepts, categories and relationships can be better 'understood' by machines. For users, this can make it easier to search and manage incredibly complex data sets.
-
Tactile interaction is an emerging trend in extended reality. It uses something called haptic feedback to enable richer and more immersive experiences where users can physically experience a virtual environment.
-
The ability to interact with devices without touching, driven at least partially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Specific technologies include hand tracking and voice and gesture recognition.
Anticipate
-
Some applications are specifically designed to be addictive through the use of techniques like gamification and dark patterns. This is driven by fierce competition for eyeballs and engagement — and while there may be commercial reasons to adopt such an approach, an increasing awareness of the societal and environmental harms of addictive tech makes addictive tech a key issue organizations need to think seriously about.
-
Most terms of service (TOS) or end-user license agreements (EULAs) are impenetrable legalese that make it difficult for people without a law background to understand. Understandable consent seeks to reverse this pattern, with easy-to-understand terms and clear descriptions of how customers' data will be used.
Adopt
-
Using virtual environments to test and model desired physical outcomes in an industrial context.
Analyze
-
A new capability of generative AI tools to execute and automate computer-based tasks through natural language. They enhance digital workflows by enabling intuitive, conversational interactions with operating systems and applications. Examples include Claude's "computer use" feature and Auto-GPT, among others.
-
Talk to data (T2D) is a technology that allows users to interact with and analyze data using natural language queries as opposed to, say, the kinds of analytics and business intelligence dashboards that have become commonplace over the last two decades. It makes it easier to uncover insights and has a lower barrier to entry, giving more employees the ability to explore and ask questions about data.
Anticipate
-
A collective term for systems and devices that can recognize, interpret, process, simulate and respond to human emotions.
-
A device that reads and analyzes signals from the brain and turns them into an input mechanism for a computer. The human and the device, after a period of training, work together to encode and decode human intentions.
-
The next generation of wearables are getting smaller but also ostensibly smarter thanks to the increasing integration of AI. These devices — ranging from the popular Oura to the Humane AI pin — offer users new ways to quantify the self.
Adopt
Analyze
Anticipate
-
The concept of artificial general intelligence (AGI) refers to an AI system that possesses a broad range of capabilities across a range of intellectual tasks — it’s often compared to human-level intelligence. Debates about the threshold for AGI remain, and research into ways of achieving it continues and will play a part in wider discussions about AI and humanity.
The opportunities for multimodal interactions
By getting ahead of the curve on this lens, organizations can:
Explore multimodal forms of interaction to create customer engagement breakthroughs. Choices on which channels of interaction to adopt or offer need to be guided by context, situation, geography and user preferences. But examples like Canon’s World Unseen exhibition, which featured images accessible to people with visual impairments, show how new technologies can expand what it means to interact with a product, service, or company, and deepen relationships with users or consumers.
Expand their potential market by bringing accessibility to bear. Innovations like Signapse’s automated sign language translation, and AI models that allow blind people to interact with applications through natural language, show the potential for companies to open access to their brand or services for new customer groups.
Leverage AI agents to offer new conveniences to consumers. Though agentic AI remains a nascent category, the technology is developing quickly, and can mimic human responses and behavior with uncanny levels of accuracy. This opens the possibility of automating more complex tasks and processes to help consumers accomplish their goals, whether by retrieving information, providing tailored advice or offering multilingual support.
Adopt extended reality (XR) to improve training and onboarding. Organizations such as Boston’s Mass General Brigham hospital are applying AR, VR and mixed reality to replicate real-life environments and situations, helping employees grow familiar with their roles and master new skills in a more immersive way. XR can be particularly valuable for training workers in high-risk industries, by exposing them to emergencies without any real-world danger.
Reimagine how teams, and customers, interact with data. By applying AR and VR, organizations can move data visualization into new dimensions, providing users richer, more in-depth experiences of information, lightening the cognitive load and even potentially accelerating time to insights.
What we've done
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum
Thoughtworks partnered with Google Cloud to transform the visitor experience at this important institution focusing on the life and legacy of Abraham Lincoln. AI, XR and VR technologies are being applied to make exhibits more immersive, by providing photorealistic experiences and access to additional layers of information. The project is also developing assisted visual guides to enhance accessibility for people with disabilities, and multilingual content for non-English speaking visitors.
Actionable advice
Things to do (adopt)
Develop interactions with accessibility in mind, and consider how new forms of interaction can support the creation of experiences that cater to all kinds of users. This may require educating and upskilling design and development teams, so they’re aware of the expanding range of technologies that can be leveraged — or in some cases, rethinking how to approach the interaction.
Examine the impact of voice search on the way you manage and index products and information. As technologies like GenAI-enabled agents make more queries and interactions verbal, the way organizations identify and categorize information will need to change. Optimization of data for voice search, and natural language metadata and tagging are likely to become increasingly important features of major platforms for interaction such as websites.
- Prioritize quality, reliability and stability when developing new interactions, and subject them to a comprehensive testing strategy. More sophisticated interactions can throw up new challenges, and even degrade a service or brand. Chatbots have been known to go off script and should be subjected to regular evaluations, especially when techniques like RAG are involved.
Things to consider (analyze)
Choose the right interaction for the context. It’s easy to get excited about new technologies, but you should always be questioning whether they’re the best fit for a particular use case, or how they’ll improve the experience of end-users. Sometimes gesture recognition isn’t needed, and a simple button will do. As companies like carmaker Hyundai have found out, consumers often prefer ‘old-fashioned’ means of interaction as their inherent frictions can impart a sense of confidence, even joy.
Think through user mental models when using technologies like AI. When rolling out something like a chatbot, it’s vital to map out what people are likely to be expecting from an interaction, and what assumptions they’ll bring to the table. Steps to help end-users write better prompts, or to explain outputs, can improve the overall user experience with new technologies.
- Don’t pursue stickiness at all costs. The drive to optimize all experiences or create something addictive isn’t just dangerous for users; it’s often unsustainable and can provoke backlash. Rather than contributing to ‘dark patterns,’ consider the flipside: are there any opportunities to nudge users towards better, more cost effective, environmentally friendly or healthy decisions?
Things to watch for (anticipate)
Evolving consumer tech opening new interaction platforms. As products like Meta’s Orion exit the experimental phase and enter the mainstream, companies need to be prepared to build out new forms of interaction that cater to their expanding user bases.
- Tighter regulation taking aim at dark patterns and other forms of interaction perceived as manipulative. Rather than simply rules to follow, such developments should be seen as an opportunity to build better interactions that are sustainable over the long term, foster trust with user bases and create commercial advantage over optimization-obsessed competitors.