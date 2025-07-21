Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Life after M&A:

A guide to platform consolidation in financial services
Congratulations — the M&A deal is complete. Now the hard work begins…

 

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) play a crucial role in driving growth in financial services. But getting the deal done is often only half the challenge — the real test lies in untangling overlapping, clashing systems post-merger.

Get our roadmap to unlock the full potential of M&A, with:
 

  • Insights from real-world client stories that demonstrate the transformative power of platform consolidation.

  • A step-by-step approach, covering people, process and technology dimensions.

  • Thoughtworks’ deep expertise in driving digital transformation and platform consolidation in financial services.

This playbook will help you

Streamline technology infrastructure


Learn how platform consolidation and modernization can simplify your technology estate, reduce redundancies and streamline processes.

 

Enhance agility and market responsiveness


Discover how a unified platform strategy can transform your organization’s agility and responsiveness to market changes.

Foster cross-functional collaboration

 

Understand the importance of aligning organizational structures and building cross-functional collaboration.

Overcome tangled systems to boost post-merger efficiency.

