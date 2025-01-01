AI guardrails are crucial safeguards that ensure AI systems operate within ethical, legal and technical boundaries. They act as a governance mechanism to control interactions between users and large language models.

Their primary purpose is to ensure AI operates with predefined boundaries. They doing so helps prevent AI from generating harmful, biased or misleading outputs. This is achieved by filtering training data, aligning model behavior (using techniques like reinforcement learning) and post-deployment controls like content moderation and monitoring. Ultimately, AI guardrails foster trust in AI systems by promoting responsible, safe and predictable AI behavior.