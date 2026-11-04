The harness is a product

Your harness needs a test strategy

A product with dependencies needs a way to know whether the last change worked. This is where most teams are still quite immature. However, harness quality evaluation is critical to the effectiveness and reliability of the harness.

The question is simple: did this change make the agent better or worse? Most teams struggle to answer this. While they might be able to quote an acceptance rate or point at a pull request where the instructions got clearer, none of those things can really be taken as a true measure of harness quality.

The challenge here is multifaceted. Agent behavior is non-deterministic, tasks vary and an evaluation set that was representative in March could well be misleading by June. Running test suites also costs money and time. This is why teams often measure what’s cheap instead: things like tokens consumed, suggestions accepted and tests passed. While they’re not irrelevant, they’re activity metrics. They can tell you the system is busy, but not whether it’s actually better.

What’s needed is deliberate and focused test discipline. You could, for example, start with a task-based golden test set drawn from real work rather than public benchmarks. This could be the 20 or 30 jobs the agent is expected to do, with a mechanism for scoring each one. You can then version that set alongside the harness, so a change and its evidence travel together. It may also be helpful to run a regression on every meaningful change, not only on releases.

Cost and latency, meanwhile, should be treated as first-class metrics. A harness that improves output while doubling spend hasn’t improved the product. And keep sampled human review for the qualities an eval cannot score: you may be able to build guardrails for things like tone, judgment or style, but these need to begin with human input.

Evaluation needs to be owned

Evaluation has its own maintenance problem, and it rarely has a clear owner. However, teams that do get value from harness evaluation will typically give the test set an owner and a review cadence, just as they would treat a test suite that gates a release. Without this, the eval becomes an instance of what we call ‘human-in-the-loop theater’. It’s green and it may be comforting, but it’s disconnected from what customers actually experience.

The rule should clear: without an eval, there’s no change. A harness you cannot measure is a harness you cannot safely improve. You'll also find it hard to defend when someone asks why the agent behaved differently last Tuesday.