Are non-functional requirements the missing guardrail for AI-generated code?

Scope NFRs to the architecture: One size doesn’t fit all

We don’t need to be satisfied with this blunt pan-system application of NFRs. One of the most expensive mistakes in NFR work is applying requirements uniformly across a system when they only genuinely apply to part of it. LLMs can help you avoid this, but, again, only if you ask the right questions.

Amazon doesn't want all their systems to be PCI compliant, but they need the subsystems that handle payment data to be PCI compliant. What’s more, they benefit from those systems being distinctly separate from everything else, with a compliance boundary that is real, explicit and defensible. Similarly, an insurance broker's SaaS platform doesn't need to be engineered for peak load across the board. The quoting engine needs to handle the surge when a new product launches; the document archive almost certainly doesn't.

Precise scoping doesn't weaken your NFRs; it strengthens them. A well-bounded compliance requirement you can actually test and enforce is worth far more than a blanket obligation that quietly erodes everywhere.

Getting this NFR scoping right is itself an architectural act. It forces you to think clearly about which parts of your system carry which quality obligations, and to draw boundaries accordingly. I’d argue domain boundaries. LLMs are surprisingly good at helping surface these distinctions. Ask them to identify which components in a proposed architecture are most critical for a given NFR, and you often get a useful first cut. The key is that those boundaries then need to be enforced in the architecture, not just asserted in a document.