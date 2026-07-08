Are non-functional requirements the missing guardrail for AI-generated code?

Why does this keep happening?

Unfortunately we aren’t just experiencing a non-functional requirement specification gap; it's far more fundamental. For too long, too many of us believed that the right non-functional characteristics simply emerge organically from good, clean code. Or, if they don’t, we believe we can sprinkle them on at the end. We comfort ourselves with the lie that they belong in the testing phase, not the specification phase.

None of that is true; in fact, it was never true. The "R" in NFR stands for requirement. You start to think about and specify them up front, or you don't get them at the end.

Now, to be clear, some non-functional requirements are impossible to specify up front, for example availability SLOs. But we can do enough work at the outset to have an awareness of what range these requirements might sit in, as well as which of the myriad NFR categories are going to be most central to our systems.

LLM-assisted development doesn't change this logic, but it does amplify the consequences of ignoring it. When a developer fails to think about performance constraints, you hopefully notice in code review. When a model skips them across ten thousand lines of generated code, you notice in production.