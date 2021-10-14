XConf India 2021: Highlights and videos

From Chaos Engineering to Ethical XR, XConf India, this year’s regional edition of Thoughtworks’ annual technology event, saw passionate conversations about issues that are shaping the future of software. We hosted the event over three days — October 7, 8 and 9, 2021.

In addition to the enthusiastic Thoughtworkers who made presentations, we had distinguished speakers like Dr. Pramod Varma, CTO of EkStep, and Chief Architect of Aadhaar & India Stack. We also had the delight of hosting a thousand technologists, who listened eagerly, asked challenging questions and engaged in live chat. Here are the highlights.