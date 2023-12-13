Cloud native sustainability: strategies for carbon reduction

Shifting workloads from on-premises data centers to the cloud can significantly reduce carbon emissions, making the cloud a more eco-friendly choice. However, merely migrating workloads unchanged doesn't realise the full potential of carbon reductions that a cloud-based solution can offer. This is only possible by embracing a cloud-native approach.

In this article, we'll explore how an organization can reduce their carbon footprint by moving to the cloud and to cloud-native architectures.

The cloud is more energy efficient

The hyperscale data centers that power the cloud are able to achieve better power usage effectiveness (PUE) than typical enterprise data centers.

In 2023, Google reported a PUE of 1.10 for its data centers. This means that for every 1 kW of electricity consumed by the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) computing infrastructure, essentially the servers running the computation workloads and storing the data, an additional 0.10 kW is used to power the data centers infrastructure itself. The effectiveness of other cloud providers is in a similar range.

And to provide a comparison: Etsy, an international online marketplace for hand-crafted items, reported significant energy efficiency improvements when they migrated their software from a regular data center to Google's GCP. The old data center had a PUE of 1.39, which means that Etsy was able to reduce their carbon footprint by 20%, simply by moving to the cloud.

Resources have a higher load factor in the cloud

Load factor is a measure of how much of the total available server capacity is used. Better capacity planning and sharing workloads from many different parties with different usage profiles has allowed cloud providers to achieve a higher load factor, which results in lower overall carbon emission due to two factors.

Firstly, an idle server still requires energy. This means that at higher load a server uses proportionally less energy for the same computational load. Or, in other words, two servers running at 50% consume more energy than one server running at 100%.