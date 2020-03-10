Pepsi MTV Indies

MTV and Pepsi have their finger on the pulse when it comes to appealing to the youth of today. MTV is the world’s premier youth entertainment brand with a global reach of over half a billion people - and Pepsi, the global food and beverage conglomerate, has been a household name for over a century.





Joining forces, the iconic brands wanted to spark a trend across India by introducing Indie music and creating a subculture that appeals to the youth of today. The aim is to engage this subculture to discover a wide variety of music and indie art, stay connected and have a seamless experience anywhere & everywhere.





To achieve this, MTV adopted mobile as the core of its digital strategy, for building and promoting the Indie subculture amongst their target audience, and creating a unified experience across the 24x7 TV channel, web and mobile.