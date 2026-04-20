Building a foundation for supply chain efficiency with AI-powered modernization

Solution: Accelerating mainframe modernization with AI

Thoughtworks began by collaborating with the company on a proof of concept (PoC) to test whether generative AI could translate the mainframe code in the supplier order management system into clear business logic.

Deploying our AI/works™ platform, we rapidly interpreted the legacy system rules into fresh, modern specifications — using Code to Spec, the reverse engineering capability within AI/works™, to deconstruct the legacy codebase and surface the underlying business logic as clear, actionable functional specifications.

To further aid comprehension, we created knowledge graphs to visualize code dependencies and generate transaction summaries, giving both developers and product teams a complete, navigable picture of the legacy landscape.

The PoC quickly demonstrated success, achieving its first milestone in just three weeks, and importantly, building leadership confidence that AI-powered modernization was achievable.

To build on this success, the company continued to collaborate with Thoughtworks to tackle the larger WMS modernization challenge of extracting and clarifying the business logic embedded in the COBOL code.

Within three months, the team delivered an MVP of an AI-powered modernization accelerator that could extract business logic and present it as natural language explanations and flowcharts. Thoughtworks also developed a persona-driven chatbot to provide accurate, context-aware answers to questions, translating the complex codebase into clear business intelligence.