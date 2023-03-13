In 2017, the Singapore Government identified key 'Strategic National Projects' to drive and adopt digital technologies in order to support the city-state’s digital transformation into the world’s first Smart Nation.

One of the Strategic National Projects is Singpass, Singapore’s National Digital Identity (NDI) initiative. Residents use Singpass and its app to access multiple services — ranging from government to banking and charity services. Setting up this integrated services ecosystem required building a trusted, secure and scalable platform for digital transactions, business digitalization and secure cross-organization data sharing.

Singapore’s Government Technology Agency (GovTech) has worked with Thoughtworks since 2017. In 2019, GovTech and Thoughtworks began its partnership on NDI to improve user experience and evolve Singpass into an identity platform that also supports private sector innovation. Ensuring minimal end-user service disruption and maximal security safeguards, all against a COVID-19 backdrop, made this platform evolution a critical and timely undertaking.



Developing an even better Singpass



GovTech's strategic evolution of Singpass focuses on three key goals:

1) Building a trusted, secure and innovative platform: Users need to trust that their digital identity is secure and cannot be easily stolen. The NDI team continuously reviews Singpass’s security posture to ensure that the latter remains relevant in defending itself against the evolving threat landscape. Singpass’s Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) are also designed around open technical standards to support the co-creation of solutions with the industry and adoption of new use cases, enhancing user experience and improving business efficiency.

2) Offering more services: Singpass maintains a high level of service availability, by working with an entire ecosystem of relying parties and data providers to interoperate seamlessly. Other than using Singpass for transacting with government services, users can also enjoy greater convenience and accessibility to digital services in the private sector.

3) Being cloud native: GovTech aims to boost Singpass’s operational flexibility, reliability and scalability through its cloud infrastructure capability. Cloud migration also supports GovTech’s goal of having 70% of eligible government systems running on commercial cloud services by 2023.