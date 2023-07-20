Generali Deutschland AG is one of the largest German primary insurers and part of the Italian insurance group of the same name. It includes well-known insurance brands such as Dialog, CosmosDirekt, ADVOCARD and Generali itself. Thoughtworks has worked with Generali for a number of years, including as a partner for its agile transformation initiative. Generali engaged Thoughtworks to support a strategically critical digital delivery project for Generali's most relevant areas.

Explicit consent is a prerequisite for digital communication with customers. Generali is not allowed to contact customers by phone, in writing or digitally without documented consent. The KEE (“Konzern-Einwilligungs-Erklärung”, German for "Group Consent Declaration") is therefore the legal foundation of Generali's digital communication strategy across all legal entities. Previously, consent for digital communications was obtained separately for each legal entity and distribution channel.

Generali Germany engaged Thoughtworks to support the build of a new enterprise-wide system for the "Group Consent Declaration" (KEE) for digital communication for different purposes, and to standardize the legally binding opt-in (DOI) process in the core system.