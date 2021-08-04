Generali accelerates claims processing through automation

Generali Deutschland AG is one of Germany’s largest primary insurers and part of the Italian insurance group of the same name. It includes well-known insurance brands such as Dialog, CosmosDirekt, ADVOCARD, and Generali itself.

As a change management partner for agile transformation, ThoughtWorks works with Generali employees in interdisciplinary teams on business-critical issues. ThoughtWorks provides support for sustainable change and implements various digital solutions and products together with Generali’s teams.

Automation of claims processing

Previously, Generali claims processors had to manually review for plausibility and type out invoice data for individual cases before insurance payments could be made. This represented a massive amount of work for insurance claims - often hundreds per day - so the company sought to automate these processes as much as possible.

Together with ThoughtWorks, a solution was developed that enables Generali to automate 90 percent of the processing of tens of thousands insurance claims from the first integrated service providers. The solution processes claims data automatically, orchestrating loosely coupled microservices of a previously monolithic process and containerising the applications on a managing platform.