Thoughtworks was awarded "Best Tech Company to Work For" 2019 by the Singapore Computer Society (SCS) at their annual event, Tech3 Forum. The award recognises Thoughtworks’ efforts in championing an open and engaging workplace environment, a culture rooted in autonomy and continuous learning, and robust talent development initiatives.

“Thoughtworks believes in empowering people with new knowledge and competencies through immersive upskilling programs, hands-on coaching and overseas training, which allows them to succeed in today’s fast-moving digital economy,” said Jessie Xia, Managing Director, Thoughtworks Southeast Asia. “We are honoured to be recognised as the best technology company to work for and we are committed to providing more opportunities for passionate and aspiring technologists to make an impact in Singapore’s technology sector.”

Thoughtworks continues to support career and digital skills development for both employees and the wider industry at all levels through a variety of evolving programs and approaches. Key initiatives include recruitment of professionals from non-traditional backgrounds, providing flexible work arrangements, and a flat, open work environment to empower productivity and capability building.

“Congratulations to Thoughtworks on winning the “Best Tech Company to Work For” Award 2019 in the large organisations category, showing exemplary qualities of robust talent development, enviable corporate culture and innovation excellence. We hope that this award will continue to inspire other tech companies to invest and prioritise talent development.” Dr Chong Yoke Sin, President, Singapore Computer Society.

Additionally, Thoughtworks provides technical training for career changers and graduates through Thoughtworks University and mentoring opportunities through JumpStart! and the Technology Immersion Programme, a Thoughtworks initiative supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EBD). Investing in people by providing an environment and infrastructure that supports their growth and development has long been a priority for Thoughtworks and will continue to be a differentiator for the company.