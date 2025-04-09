The future of Artificial Intelligence must be inclusive, and gender equity is a vital step toward achieving that goal. Join us for an engaging discussion on AI for all: Bringing more gender equity into AI, where we'll explore the intersection of technology and diversity.
This webinar will focus on breaking down barriers and creating pathways to bring AI for all technologists. Addressing gender equity head-on, we’ll examine the challenges faced in the field and, more importantly, highlight opportunities for transformation and progress. Join us for:
Insights into how organizations, educators and industry leaders can actively foster inclusion in AI.
Real-world examples of how diverse perspectives are already driving innovation across the technology landscape.
Whether you're a tech professional, a business leader or someone passionate about building a more inclusive future, this webinar will leave you inspired and equipped with actionable ideas to drive change.
Secure your spot now and be part of the conversation that’s shaping the future of AI for all.
April 9, 2025
San Francisco (PDT) at 8:00 am | Quito (ECT) at 10:00 am | New York (EST) at 11 am | Santiago (CLT) at 12 pm | Brasília (BRT) at 12 pm | London (GMT) at 3 pm | Frankfurt (CET) at 4 pm
Speaker: Nina da Hora
Nina da Hora is a global ethics thought leader in AI, recipient of the Ford Foundation Global Fellowship (2024) and listed among the 100 most influential voices in AI Ethics. Nina is a Domain Specialist Lead Consultant at Thoughtworks.
Host: Grazi Mendes
As an experienced DEI leader with 20+ years of expertise, Grazi is the Regional Head of DEI at Thoughtworks. Recognized as one of the 2024 Global Top 100 Futurists and Innovators by MIPAD / UN, she also serves as a guest lecturer and advocates for gender and racial equity.
April 10, 2025
London (GMT) at 9 am | Bengaluru (IST) at 2:30 pm | Bangkok (ICT) at 4 pm | Singapore (SGT) at 5 pm | Beijing (CST) at 5 pm | Sydney (AEDT) at 8 pm
Speaker: Gabriela Chasifán
Gabriela has worked with clients in industries such as finance, airlines, retail, consumer services and real estate. Her passion for understanding their perspectives led her to become DEI Lead at Thoughtworks Spain, following years as a data engineer.
Host: Meissane Chami
As a ML engineer, Meissane helps organizations unlock the value of AI from strategy to execution, with a focus on ethical, regulatory and operational standards. She works with technical teams and leadership to create frameworks that ensure responsible and scalable AI deployment.
Don't miss this opportunity! Register now
FAQ
Who is this session for?
These sessions are designed for women and gender-diverse professionals working in or passionate about AI, as well as tech professionals seeking to make an impact with ethical and responsible innovation.
Is there a cost to attend?
No, the sessions are free to join. Just register using the link above to secure your spot.
What will I learn in this session?
You will discover how AI ethics, diversity and inclusion intersect with real-world, responsible technology.
How can I participate if I’m not available during the scheduled times?
A recording of the session will be available after the events. Register to receive updates and access links.