Join Thoughtworks at MPE 2025 in Berlin
Dive into the cutting-edge integration of AI within the payments ecosystem at MPE 2025. Join industry leaders, experts, and innovators as they unpack the strategies shaping the future of payments. Be part of the conversation that will revolutionize how businesses leverage AI for scalability, security, and seamless customer experiences.
What's on?
March 18, 11:05 AM - 12:20 PM | Main Stage
BIG TALK Panel discussion: AI explored
Don't miss this expert panel moderated by Ruth Wandhöfer, where thought leaders from across the payments ecosystem discuss the impact of AI. From smarter payment routing to enhanced fraud prevention, learn how AI is elevating payment strategies globally.
Panelists:
Jeremy King, PCI Security Standards Council
Galit Shani-Michel, Forter
Laura Treude, Douglas
Davnit Singh, Thoughtworks
Dwayne Gefferie, Gefferie Group
Keynote by Davnit Singh – Legacy modernization for payments with AIDavnit Singh, SME BFSI | March 18, Session 2
Legacy systems are anchors that impede innovation. Davnit Singh explores how AI-driven solutions transform these challenges into opportunities. Discover actionable strategies to modernize legacy payment systems using Generative AI—automating processes, integrating APIs, enhancing compliance, and unlocking real-time intelligence.
Why Attend?
- Cutting-Edge Insights: Learn from over 160+ expert speakers and panelists, including senior executives and thought leaders in the payments industry.
- Networking Opportunities: With 1,500+ payments professionals and 400+ global merchants, build connections that can spark future collaborations.
- Hands-On Experience: Engage in live workshops, participating in real-world applications of modern payment solutions.
